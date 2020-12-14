Promotion

Enjoy a range of delicious pies, tarts, quiches and miniature treats from Frank Dale Foods - now available to order online and enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

With a wide selection of vegetarian, vegan and soon-to-be gluten-free options, there’s guaranteed to be something to fit every appetite, occasion and dietary requirement this festive season and beyond.

Finedale Foods was formed in March 2017 to purchase the liquidated assets of Frank Dale Foods. The Frank Dale brand is owned by Finedale Foods, and incorporates a delicious selection of pies, quiches, tarts, canapés and miniature bites (including mini cakes) to restaurant-quality, which are perfect to keep in the freezer for day-to-day use or for any occasion.

The Frank Dale brand started from humble farm beginnings in the early 90s by the Dale family, who built a factory to fulfil their dreams, which turned into the UK’s premium party food manufacturer with a range of over 100 products. It has since become the brand of choice for caterers and professional chefs.

You may have unknowingly tried and loved some of their other products when purchasing from high street retailers under private labels, such as M&S, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco. The unique Frank Dale range is now available directly to consumers. It was previously found almost anywhere, including coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, events, schools, airports and care homes.

“After three very successful years, our fourth year coincided with the outbreak of Covid-19 and at the beginning of March, the demand for our product instantly dropped by 90%,” says, Director Edward Miles. “I realised that hospitality was likely to be hit the hardest and the impact on the business would be significant, plus this sector will be the last to recover, so we had to devise a battle plan.

“The initial strategy was very cash focussed, to give ourselves the best chance of success. By the end of March, we had rescheduled our asset finance, factory mortgage, deferred VAT and PAYE payments until we received our CBILS loan. Whilst March was a difficult month, it was made easier by how quickly everyone made schemes available to apply for.” Edward continues: “We planned for 4-6 months of disruption with an anticipated return to a level of normality in September and continued recovery towards Christmas. We experienced a spike in customer activity during August and early September as our customers planned for recovery, but as soon as the Government announced that measures are likely to continue until the spring, everything stopped or was placed on hold.

“In effect, this will cause at least an entire year of direct disruption and Covid-19 is highly likely to cause permanent change to lifestyles, some of which we are already seeing, such as changes to the ‘social organisation’, centred around the ‘office’ as the main vehicle for income and social interaction.”

To adapt to the new reality, Frank Dale expanded its services online, giving consumers the opportunity to buy from a select range of 25 products in convenient retail packs for enjoyment at home or work, supported by a nationwide delivery service. The range has an even higher standard than what’s available in stores, and consumers can choose to chill or freeze products.

Edward says: “Given the current situation, our range has been chosen to offer flexibility and versatility, which has generated excellent feedback from our customers. People are using our product as a meal solution to meet individual or family needs, and many are sending gift vouchers or boxes of product to relatives or friends, especially in light of the current social distancing restrictions.

“The classic British flavour profiles with a modern twist appeal to everyone, and because all the products are made in-house – we buy nothing in and that even includes creams, jams, pastry and fillings – the end result is a range of products that are 100% authentic, with a rustic charm and our signature handmade touch.

“The brand’s famous miniatures are proving popular amongst families looking for an easy quick supper for children, but also represent an effortless means to introduce portion control with no sacrifice on the taste experience.”

Online orders can be made up of bundles of six packs for free delivery, or customers can choose to click and collect directly from the factory, enabling them to order with no minimum quantity.

As of Friday, December 11, you can now place orders for Frank Dale on Amazon and Delishops.co.uk The brand is also looking forward to launching a wider selection of products for Veganuary, as well as a range of collaborations throughout the year to support calendar events, such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter.

For more information, please visit frankdalefoodsonline.co.uk