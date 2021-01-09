Review

Published: 6:30 AM January 9, 2021

The Rising Sun was a welcome sight when we visited on a cold and wet day in December.

With little else to do during a weekday lunchtime, we thought it was about time we tried the food here after discovering the eatery during the summer when we stopped for a quick drink.

Situated on the water’s edge of the Norfolk Broads in the picturesque village of Coltishall, this is the perfect setting for good food and drinks with friends.

We were spoilt for choice by the menu and very tempted by the specials, which my partner dived straight into. The Rising Sun also offers traditional wood-fired pizza and local Swannington steaks from the chargrill.

For a starter, my partner ordered wood-fired garlic and 'Nduja tiger prawns with toasted coriander flatbread and garlic and lemon aioli (£10) and for a main, the ambitious dirty foot-long bratwurst hot dog, with barbecue pulled pork, crispy panko mozzarella, streaky maple bacon, nacho cheese, salsa and skinny fries (£14).

I opted for choices from the main menu and ordered classic Brancaster mussels marinière with warm bread and confit garlic and lemon aioli (£8) and, with eyes bigger than my belly, a slow-cooked brisket of beef lasagne with sundried tomato and red onion salad and stone-baked garlic bread (£14).

What a feast.

The prawn dish - with the Italian soft, spicy pork 'Nduja - was the highlight of the meal, with delicious flavours running through the entire dish which had been cooked to perfection. The meal peaked there for my partner who said on a return visit he would request this as a main, it was that sublime.

My mussels took me back to a holiday spent many moons ago in the south of France, where the rich, creamy sauce was easily comparable and the mussels were huge. What a treat to enjoy along the Norfolk Broads.

The dirty foot-long hot dog was an impressive sight to behold and because of the generous portion size, my other half could not finish his meal. There were lots of delicious and naughty flavours running through this dish and it would work well with a light starter before it, or perhaps just delving straight in.

When my main came, I was so pleased as the brisket did not disappoint. The flavour was smoky and meaty and worked well with the layers of sauce and pasta. The bread was a welcomed accompaniment as the sauce was plentiful and went nicely with the sundried tomato and red onion topping.

I saved some room for pudding, as an orange and cinnamon crème brûlée with honeycomb side (£6) had caught my eye. It was the perfect finale to what had been a wonderful meal with good food right at the centre of it. We spent the entire meal talking about the dishes put in front of us, which is testament to the thought and skill which had gone into the menu and cooking.

Too full to eat another bite, my partner asked to take away the Black Bomber Cheddar and Cashel Blue cheese board (£6) which was presented beautifully in a box filled with plenty of crackers to enjoy later that day.

Unfortunately, because of Tier 4 restrictions, The Rising Sun is now closed, but we will be one of the first customers booking a meal with them once it reopens the doors.

Setting

It doesn’t get much better than this. The Rising Sun is both beautiful on the inside with a chic and modern country house style and is blessed with the stunning backdrop of the Norfolk Broads. A great place to enjoy a meal or spend an afternoon relaxing with a drink and taking in the scenery.

Price

We paid a very reasonable £69.50 for a three-course meal and a drink each. Considering how extensive the quality and quantity of the ingredients were, this was great value for money.

Drinks

The Rising Sun has an extensive wine list ranging from £19 a bottle to around £33, and more for champagne. We kept things simple with a diet cola and a pint for my other half, but there is also a speciality coffee and tea section on the menu. Local real ales are on offer too.

Toilets

They were as you would expect. Clean with all the amenities.

Accessibility

The car park is rather bumpy and there are different floor levels inside, but there is seating for those unable to use stairs.

There are some delicious vegetarian options including a plant-based burger with pulled barbecue Jackfruit, roast squash and coconut dhansak, and a tagliatelle dish. The website also states that they can modify many menu items to cater for those on special diets such as gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.

Service

The staff were exemplary. Social distancing was at its best and they were very accommodating when we asked if we could take away our dessert.

Highlight

It has to be a tie between the food itself and the location. Both complement each other beautifully. This is definitely the type of place where I’d love to work my way through the menu.

In summary

Well worth a visit when things return to some type of normality.

