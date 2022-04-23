7 must-visit markets for foodies in Norfolk this summer

The Magic of Thailand festival is returning to Norwich. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Street markets are a great opportunity to taste new flavours and discover unique and interesting foods that you may not have previously considered.

With this in mind, here are seven markets that foodies shouldn't miss in Norfolk this summer.

1. Holt Sunday Market

When: Every Sunday until December 4 (except June 5)

Where: Market Place, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BW

Holt Sunday Market is back this year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market, which attracted thousands of visitors to the town last year, is back by popular demand this summer.

Having launched in 2021, the market proved to be a big hit with more than 40 stalls offering handmade crafts, artisan food and drink and street food from independent Norfolk businesses.

It runs every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be a community Jubilee Big Lunch.

2. Creake Abbey Farmers' Market

When: May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6

Where: North Creake, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 9LF

Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market is set to host a number of events this summer. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

From fresh bread to bottles of gin, Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market is set to host a number of events during the summer months.

At the site of the Creake Abbey ruins in North Creake, between Burnham Market and Fakenham, the market is held in an old grain store, in two stunning Norfolk brick and flint barns and outside by a picturesque pond.

About 50 stall holders will attend each month but guest stalls with new produce are welcome.

The next farmers' market will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 9.30am-1pm.

3. Earlham Park Foodies Festival

When: Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

The Foodies Festival is heading to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Terry Applin

The Foodies Festival is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, for a three-day food and drink celebration.

The festival will have an artisan producers' market, shopping village and a street food area with 25 vans.

While the event will feature some national vendors, the focus is on local businesses for each location and the main feature will be The Chefs Theatre with MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd cooking live.

He will be joined by local legends including Richard Bainbridge (Benedicts), Galton Blackiston (Morston Hall) and Andrew Jones (Farmyard).

Performing on stage across the weekend will be Liberty X, S Club All Stars, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls.

4. Vegan Market Co.

When: Sunday, June 5

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

Over 40 stalls will be on offer at the Vegan Market Co's festival in Chapelfield Gardnens - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Touring market Vegan Market Co. will be visiting Norwich for the first time this summer.

Set to take over Chapelfield Gardens in June, the market will have up to 40 stalls to explore.

The city centre park will host street food vendors, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable producers and much more.

The Norwich Vegan Parkfest will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

Vegan Market Co held its first event in 2016 and has since grown to cover more than 40 locations in the UK with a mission to make "veganism accessible and inclusive".

5. Norwich Thai Festival

When: Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31

Where: 2 South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU

A two-day Thai festival to experience the taste of Thailand is coming to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer.

Created by Magic of Thailand, the family-friendly event will be taking place on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, from 10am to 7pm - featuring authentic food and entertainment.

The event will provide Thai food, arts and crafts, traditional Thai dances, Thai boxing (Muay Thai) demonstrations, ladyboy shows and offer Thai massages.

6. The Fox's Street Food Mondays

When: April to September

Where: The Street, Lyng, Norwich, Norfolk, NR9 5AL

People queuing up for street food at The Fox at Lyng. - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

From curry to churros, The Fox at Lyng is bringing back street food Mondays this year.

The popular event returned to The Fox on Monday, April 4 and will run from 5pm to 8.30pm until the end of September.

Customers can either takeaway or enjoy the food at the pub or in its spacious beer garden.

7. Barsham Brewery Street Food Fridays

When: Every last Friday until October 28

Where: Barsham Brewery, Fakenham, England, NR21 9NP

Street Food Fridays is returning to Barsham Brewery. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Street Food Fridays is returning to Barsham Brewery at the West Barsham Estate, near Fakenham, this summer.

Set to run from 4pm to 9pm on every last Friday of the month, with the last one on October 28, the event will also offer live music.

There will be three savoury and two sweet vendors at every event, which will vary every month, with beers provided by the brewery.

Among the local businesses involved include Elsie's Pizza and Khushee Street Food, which does vegan curries.