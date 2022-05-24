News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Town holding first annual food and drink festival with live entertainment

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:39 PM May 24, 2022
Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies with their son Connor at their street food van The Durban Grill Pictu

Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies with their son Connor at their street food van The Durban Grill, which will be at the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Archant

A new food and drink festival launching this year will celebrate Norfolk and East Anglian produce.

The first event will be held in Wymondham on Sunday, June 26, from 10am to 4pm with free entry. 

The festival will see the town come alive with tasty street food, which will include Lilwall's Hog Roast and The Durban Grill, artisan produce, and cooking demonstrations. 

It will take place from Fairlands Street, through to the Market Cross, and down along Market Street.

The entertainment will include a Town Crier, a traditional Punch and Judy show, the One Voice Glee Club - Rock Choir, and local buskers. 

The Wymondham Food and Drink Festival launches in 2022. 

The Wymondham Food and Drink Festival launches in 2022. - Credit: Supplied

The Wymondham Makers Market with local crafts will take place in Queen Street and several independent retailers in Wymondham will be open on the day. 

The charity event has been organised by the Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group, which is volunteer-run and supports the community and raises money for local charities. 

Food and Drink
Wymondham News

Don't Miss

Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Norwich's game with Tottenham

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon