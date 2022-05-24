Town holding first annual food and drink festival with live entertainment

Clare Whitmore and Adam Davies with their son Connor at their street food van The Durban Grill, which will be at the Wymondham Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Archant

A new food and drink festival launching this year will celebrate Norfolk and East Anglian produce.

The first event will be held in Wymondham on Sunday, June 26, from 10am to 4pm with free entry.

The festival will see the town come alive with tasty street food, which will include Lilwall's Hog Roast and The Durban Grill, artisan produce, and cooking demonstrations.

It will take place from Fairlands Street, through to the Market Cross, and down along Market Street.

The entertainment will include a Town Crier, a traditional Punch and Judy show, the One Voice Glee Club - Rock Choir, and local buskers.

The Wymondham Makers Market with local crafts will take place in Queen Street and several independent retailers in Wymondham will be open on the day.

The charity event has been organised by the Wymondham Rotary Satellite Group, which is volunteer-run and supports the community and raises money for local charities.