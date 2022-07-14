Restaurant launches new deli with local wines and 25 kinds of cheese

With 25 types of cheese, cured meats and local wines, a restaurant is now selling everything for the perfect night in from its new deli.

Fizz and Fromage, in Station Road Business Park in Hoveton, has had a "spectacular" first eight months in business since launching in November last year.

It is owned by Tim and Heather Ridley, from Ashmanhaugh, who say it is "so much more than just cheese".

And as their restaurant has proven such a hit, they have decided to open an on-site deli so customers can take the products home for themselves.

Mr Ridley, 53, said: "It has been quite spectacular so far.

"This is why we wanted to open the deli so if our customers like any of the products they can enjoy them at home.

"Already we have had phone calls galore asking if it's open so we hope it’s going to go off with a bang.

"We have spent a lot of time getting it ready and we are very excited for the launch."

It will open on Saturday, July 16, and customers are being invited down for a free tasting day from 10am until 5pm.

The deli and wine shop will include a range of cheese, cured meats and fish, olives, chutneys, olive oils, balsamic vinegar and Greek foods, as well as specially selected wine from across the world and Norfolk's Flint Vineyard.

Fizz and Fromage has also recently launched a new private dining room to cater for big groups and hen parties.

Mr Ridley added: "Considering the circumstance when we first opened, with Covid and now the cost of living crisis, we are really pleased with how business has been going.

"The concept is exceedingly niche but everyone who comes here absolutely loves it.

"Nearly everything on the menu has cheese but most people are pleasantly surprised with the wide range of dishes we offer.

"When we first opened it was all about fondues in the winter but now the weather is hotter we do a big range of salads.

"The most popular dishes currently are the Greek and the truffle burrata salad."