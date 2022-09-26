Café's festive afternoon tea proving popular with 400 booked already

Wroxham Barns is offering a festive afternoon tea in its café this Christmas. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

A much-loved family attraction is offering a festive afternoon tea this Christmas and it is already selling fast.

Wroxham Barns is serving up the seasonal treat from Monday, November 14 until Saturday, December 24 in the Courtyard Café.

It includes a selection of festive sandwiches, homemade scones, a mince pie and Christmas-themed cakes.

The festive tea will include Christmas-themed cakes. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Customers will also be able to enjoy unlimited tea or coffee, a hot chocolate or a soft drink.

The afternoon tea can be adapted for gluten free, vegetarian and vegetarian diets.

A spokesman for Wroxham Barns said: "We have sold more than 400 festive afternoon teas so far, with some days nearly sold out already.

"This is the most presales for afternoon tea we have ever sold."

Enjoy a festive hot chocolate at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

It costs £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children and you can pre-book with a £5 deposit on the Wroxham Barns website.