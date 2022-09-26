News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Café's festive afternoon tea proving popular with 400 booked already

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:39 PM September 26, 2022
Wroxham Barns is offering a festive afternoon tea in its café this Christmas. 

Wroxham Barns is offering a festive afternoon tea in its café this Christmas. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

A much-loved family attraction is offering a festive afternoon tea this Christmas and it is already selling fast. 

Wroxham Barns is serving up the seasonal treat from Monday, November 14 until Saturday, December 24 in the Courtyard Café. 

It includes a selection of festive sandwiches, homemade scones, a mince pie and Christmas-themed cakes.

The festive tea will include Christmas-themed cakes.

The festive tea will include Christmas-themed cakes. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Customers will also be able to enjoy unlimited tea or coffee, a hot chocolate or a soft drink. 

The afternoon tea can be adapted for gluten free, vegetarian and vegetarian diets. 

A spokesman for Wroxham Barns said: "We have sold more than 400 festive afternoon teas so far, with some days nearly sold out already.

"This is the most presales for afternoon tea we have ever sold."

Enjoy a festive hot chocolate at Wroxham Barns. 

Enjoy a festive hot chocolate at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

It costs £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children and you can pre-book with a £5 deposit on the Wroxham Barns website.

Food and Drink
Christmas
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon