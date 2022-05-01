News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Estate bringing back Feast in the Park with local street food traders

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:53 AM May 1, 2022
Feast in the Park is returning to the Holkham Estate by popular demand. 

From Sri Lankan street food to waffles and milkshakes, there is something for all tastes at Feast in the Park.

The popular event is returning to the Holkham Estate for its third year, after launching in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and there is free entry with a £5 car parking charge.

It will make a comeback over May half term with a slightly smaller version ahead of the main event in the summer which runs every weekend. 

Enjoy the stunning surroundings at the Holkham Estate at Feast in the Park. 

From Saturday, May 28 until Saturday, June 4 it will be open from 11am to 4pm with coffee from 10am.

There will be at least eight traders each day, which includes Amma's Kitchen with Sri Lankan dishes, The Bucket List with loaded fries and Moody Cow with gourmet burgers.

Adnams will also be providing a bar and the event is dog friendly.

