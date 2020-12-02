Street food business goes from strength to strength despite lockdown

Published: 7:00 AM December 2, 2020

Fat Teds Streat Food, in Sheringham - Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

With a menu offering chipotle beef brisket fries and spicy chicken nachos, it's not a surprise that family-run Fat Teds Streat Food is building a loyal following of fans.

Having transitioned from a street food van in the summer of 2017 to its 'shack' in Barchams Yard in Sheringham in spring 2018, Fat Teds' queues have continued to grow each year.

Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

Run by Ashley Graham, his sister Sarah and her husband Cem Oruc and their son Josh Birmingham, the independent business has weathered the challenges of this year, and managed to expand.

As well as the shack in Sheringham, they now operate a pop-up service across Norfolk.

Mr Graham said: "We're very proud of our achievements so far, our products and what we offer to the local area. It's great to be able to see happy people come to the shack and get their chicken dirty fries.

"It makes us feel passionate every day about what we do."

Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

Despite having to deal with new restrictions and regulations, this summer was the team's busiest yet. With the pandemic forcing many families to holiday locally this year, Sheringham was busier than ever with both locals and tourists.

Mr Graham said the rush had been made easier by North Norfolk District Council.

"There was a clear message to people not to congregate in this area and to come back and collect their order when it's ready," he said.

Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

"Adjusting our team levels here to make sure we're applying the environmental health expectations and making sure we're Covid compliant was one of the biggest challenges, but we adapted and did our best."

Like a lot of food businesses, they have also taken their ordering system online. The team said it's going well, with orders flying in thick and fast.

Mr Birmingham said: "The launch was really good, and people are loving the new option. The transaction time is reduced so there's not as much footfall outside the shack, making it safer for everyone."

They are also now diversifying the business beyond the menu. Due to popular demand, they've recently launched a merchandise range and will soon be selling Mr Oruc's spicy sauce and marinade by the bottle.

Family dog Ted, who Fat Teds was named after. - Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

Fat Teds - which was named after the family dog Ted - will be at Junkyard Market in Norwich from December 4 to 6.