Award-winning Norwich restaurant opens pop-up shop for frozen range

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:10 PM March 18, 2022
Farmyard Frozen will soon have a pop-up shop at Wroxham Barns, pictured is a beef wellington.

Farmyard Frozen will soon have a pop-up shop at Wroxham Barns, pictured is a beef wellington. - Credit: Keiron Tovell Photography/Simon Finlay Photography

Things are heating up for a Norwich's restaurant's frozen food business as it has secured a pop-up shop. 

Hannah Springham and chef Andrew Jones opened Farmyard in St Benedicts Street in 2017 and it has been awarded three AA rosettes and features in The Michelin Guide. 

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, owners of Farmyard restaurant and Farmyard Frozen.

Couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham run Farmyard restaurant in Norwich and launched Farmyard Frozen in response to the pandemic. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

In June 2020, they started offering frozen meals while the restaurant was shut due to Covid and it now delivers across the UK. 

From Monday, March 28 and over the Easter holidays it will have a pop-up shop at Wroxham Barns, which boasts a farm, fun park, cafés and shops.

The new vegan roast sweet potato and celeriac pithivier from Farmyard Frozen

The new vegan roast sweet potato and celeriac pithivier from Farmyard Frozen. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Mains include a beef wellington and a vegan pithivier that just need to be heated in the oven, with sides and desserts on offer too. 

A white chocolate cheesecake from Farmyard Frozen.

A white chocolate cheesecake from Farmyard Frozen. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The Farmyard pop-up comes ahead of the launch of brand new deli set to open at Wroxham Barns at the end of April called the Willow Tree Delicatessen.

