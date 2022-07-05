News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Visit new 'Shippy' play area at award-winning fish and chip restaurant

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:21 AM July 5, 2022
Eric's Shippy has just opened outside Eric's Fish and Chips and Eric's Pizza in Thornham. 

Eric's Shippy has just opened outside Eric's Fish and Chips and Eric's Pizza in Thornham. - Credit: Supplied

A top chef who owns neighbouring fish and chip and pizza restaurants on the north Norfolk coast has launched a new nautical-themed play area.

Eric Snaith runs Eric's Fish and Chips and Eric's Pizza at Drove Orchards in Thornham with the option to eat-in, sit outside or takeaway at both.

Mr Snaith has just launched play area Eric's Shippy outside, which is designed like a traditional trawler fishing boat and has nets and slides.

It has been created by local company Flights of Fantasy, which is based in Dersingham. 

Eric Snaith inside Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham which has been reviewed by Giles Coren Picture:

Eric Snaith inside Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham. - Credit: Archant

Mr Snaith, who is also the chef-owner of Titchwell Manor Hotel, said: "Being a father of three girls, I know how much relief a good climbing frame can bring. 

"The reaction has been brilliant so far and kids are loving it."

Giles Coren raved about Eric's Fish and Chips in his latest food review in The Sunday Times Picture:

Eric's Fish and Chips has won many awards. - Credit: Archant

"This is phase one and we would like to add a giant crab pot structure made out of rope."

Eric's Fish and Chips was named one of the top 10 independent chippies in the UK at The Fry Awards 2021/2022.

