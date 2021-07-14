Woman writes lockdown cookbook for the NHS with celebrity chef recipes

Published: 7:00 AM July 14, 2021

A Norfolk cook has created a charity recipe book which acts as a timeline of the country's coronavirus battle and includes dishes from well-known chefs Rick Stein and Galton Blackiston.

Emma Young, from Cringleford, has published The Go-To Lockdown Cookbook - Recipes That Shaped a Nation (Literally), after coming up with the idea during the second lockdown.

It reflects on key dates over the last 16 months of the pandemic, beginning at March 2 last year, when the UK government held an emergency COBRA meeting as cases first arrived in the country.

Mrs Young, who first trained as a cook in the 1980s, said she had been keen to raise money for the NHS, and decided to create a cookbook with a difference.

"The Covid year part has gone down really well," she said. "People have bought it as a souvenir of Covid times."

It details the rush for baking supplies as the country entered lockdown and people whipped up scones and banana bread to keep themselves busy.

The recipes included in the book are donated by friends, family and chefs, and the first is one for chocolate squares by a friend from Mrs Young's local tennis club.

Another comes from her hairdresser, in a section reflecting on the rise of at-home haircuts in lockdown, while Allan's chicken and mango curry and Geoff's tasty sausage hot pot also feature.

But well-known faces also feature in the book thanks to Mrs Young's links as a cook - the book includes a recipe from Rick Stein's Seafood Restaurant in Cornwall and the popular The River Café in London.

The latter, she said, came about after meeting co-founder Rose Gray at a cooking job in Oban, in Scotland.

Morston Hall chef Galton Blackiston also has a crab linguine recipe included, while Benedicts' Richard Bainbrige provides an asparagus soup.

Mrs Young said she was grateful to all those who had contributed.

All sales from the book - which costs £8 - are going towards the NHS.

To buy a book, email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk