Promotion

Published: 10:45 AM October 3, 2021

Nothing beats a Sunday lunch with all the trimmings. Whether your favourite elements of the classic Great British dish are the fluffy roast potatoes, honey-glazed parsnips and a gluttonous helping of gravy, or the succulent meats, crispy crackling or Yorkshire puddings, Norfolk is home to some of the finest purveyors of the Sunday lunch in the country.

“It is such a treat to eat a delicious Sunday roast, cooked just for you,” says Rebecca Lysaght, director of Shambles Café Bar Bistro in North Walsham. “There’s nothing like savouring good food in the company of family and friends – with the added bonus of no washing up!”

The town centre restaurant is located in an historic award-winning building, which features a conservatory, upstairs drawing room and an outside courtyard, as well as the downstairs dining area. The café caters for different dietary requirements, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The Shambles Sunday roast pork lunch with extra special gravy and a selection of Norfolk grown vegetables - Credit: Rebecca Lysaght

“Our homemade nut roast is very popular,” Rebecca says. “We also offer a selection of puddings which change weekly, including traditional treacle tart and clotted cream, homemade cheesecake, chocolate torte and seasonal fruit desserts as well as affogato, ice cream and sorbets.”

Booking is advisable as Shambles is a very popular Sunday lunch venue! Another popular spot which is currently under new management is The HMS Hinchinbrook in Great Yarmouth.

“A Sunday roast is a great chance to get together to enjoy family time,” says owner Luke Grimbly. “All of our Sunday lunches are prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and all dietary needs are catered for.”

The restaurant offers a delicious beetroot wellington as its vegan roast dinner option. For dessert, choose from a selection of homemade hot desserts plus ice creams, chocolate cakes and cheesecake.

The HMS Hinchinbrook is situated directly opposite the beach on Great Yarmouth's famous Marine Parade - Credit: Kim James

The HMS Hinchinbrook is situated directly opposite the beach on Great Yarmouth's famous Marine Parade. “Our location makes it ideal for a walk along the promenade or beach before or after dinner. We are a family business that caters for everyone, including large parties, and dogs are allowed on the outside patio area.”

And there are still a number of fantastic choices for Sunday lunches in the fine city of Norwich.

“Sunday lunches are a Great British tradition, providing a form of relaxation from the stress of the working week with a well-cooked meal,” says Alessandro Tranquillo, owner of Bishop’s Dining Room and Wine Bar on St Andrews Hill, a cobblestone street on the oldest lane in Norwich.

Bishop’s is a small and intimate restaurant, providing a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere. Everything is freshly prepared by chefs with a passion for a spectacular Sunday roast. For those with a sweet tooth, dessert options include a dark chocolate orange mousse, a classic sticky toffee pudding, strawberry cheesecake and a selection of cheeses.

“Our outside dining area is positioned adjacent to the courtyard of St Andrews Church, a short 5-minute walk away from the River Yare. We have a separate bar area for a pre-lunch glass of wine and social opportunities for larger parties.”

And you cannot beat spending the afternoon in a family-run pub for a traditional Sunday roast. The Kings Arms in Reepham is a family orientated, dog-friendly pub that welcomes holiday makers.

“We have a great reputation for producing beautiful home-made food in a warm and relaxing atmosphere,” says director Lynette Tilley. “We use only fresh Norfolk produce from local brands including Robertsons Family Butchers, Norfolk Farm Shop, Swannington Farm to Fork, Diane’s Pantry, Ronaldo Ices and Tofurei.”

Sunday roasts plated up at the Kings Arms in Reepham, Norfolk - Credit: Lynette Tilley

The atmospheric interior, which dates back to 1667, creates a warm welcome with its open fires, oak floors, brick walls and ancient beams running over three storeys.

And it wouldn’t be a Sunday lunch without a tasty tipple. The bar has a great selection of lagers, wines, spirits and six real ales, as acknowledged by CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide since 1995.