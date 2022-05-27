New Asian restaurant already fully booked a week after opening
- Credit: Simon Buck/David Little/Kevin Wainwright
A new restaurant which has brought a taste of Asia to Beccles is already fully booked only a week after opening.
Easytiger, in Newgate, has been impressing foodies with its authentic dishes, Asian cocktails, and fine dining experience.
It has been opened by David Little and Kevin Wainwright, who are also the co-owners of Graze at The White Horse in Beccles.
Mr Wainwright, 59, said: "We only opened last week and we are booked up for the next month.
"We can seat up to 32 people but we wanted to keep it small so we can give good service and put lots of detail into the food."
The dishes, made by Mr Little who has years of experience cooking Asian cuisine, include papaya salad, Indonesian beef rib rendang, and massaman chicken curry.
The restaurant also offers Asian-inspired cocktails including the Thai basil gimlet and a lychee martini.
"We have a mix of authentic dishes from southern Asia including Thai and Malaysian," said Mr Wainwright.
"Everything is made fresh and there is a lot of prep involved. Our beef massaman is on the bone.
"It takes two hours to marinate and another four hours to cook. It is just wonderful."
The pair, who are originally from London, moved to Beccles in 2005 after they fell for the town and its people.
Their very first business was the Bear and Bells pub in Old Market.
Mr Wainwright and Mr Little also previously owned the Satis House Hotel in Yoxford, which featured on Four in a Bed.
They sold the restaurant in 2016.
Mr Wainwright added: "The response we have had so far has been incredible.
"To come out of a pandemic and with prices going up, we are incredibly grateful that our customers continue to support us.
"People still want to come out but they want to make sure they are spending their money on quality food and service. It’s so important.
"Beccles is fast becoming a culinary hotspot. It is a wonderful town."