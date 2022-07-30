News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Recipe: Make our ratatouille-scented veg

person

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 11:00 AM July 30, 2022
Make our ratatouille-style warm salad

Make our ratatouille-style warm salad - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Ah Provence. A land heady with seafood, lavender and plump, sun-ripened vegetables. This is my take on Nice’s ratatouille – in that, rather than chopping them, I slice and griddle all the vegetables (apart from the tomatoes) first, to give every bite that sublime, sweet caramelised char flavour. It makes use of many of the ingredients that are ‘glutting’ right now. I often make it and store it in the fridge, using it throughout the week in various ways. At room temperature, scooped up with crusty bread. On top of pizzas. Finely chopped and served as a sauce with white fish, lamb or chicken. It tastes of summer.

Ratatouille-style salad 

Ingredients 

4 garlic cloves, sliced 

2 red onions, peeled and cut into 6 wedges 

2 aubergines, top and tailed, cut into 1cm slices lengthways, and each piece cut in half lengthways 

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into 1.5cm pieces 

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
  2. 2 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
  3. 3 Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
  2. 5 Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Norfolk village
  3. 6 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
  4. 7 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee
  5. 8 Revealed: Norfolk's best hotels for boating, beach walks and local food
  6. 9 4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk
  7. 10 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

2 courgettes, topped and tailed and cut lengthways into 1cm wide pieces 

250g cherries tomatoes, halved 

1tbsp good balsamic vinegar 

Pinch sugar 

Seasoning 

Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped 

2tbsps fresh basil, roughly chopped 

Plenty of olive oil 

Method 

Lightly coat a griddle pan with olive oil. Add the aubergines and cook, turning every few minutes, until charred and soft. Remove to a bowl. Add more oil as needed. Repeat with the courgettes. Then add the peppers and onions – you may need to put a lid on to par-steam these.  

Alternatively, brush everything with olive oil and cook until very soft and charred on the barbecue. 

In a pan, add another splash of oil and throw in the tomatoes, vinegar, sugar and herbs. Cook on a low heat, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon, until very soft. Add the griddled vegetables, stir and season. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Field Barn Cottage in Wood Norton, Norfolk, which is on the market with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000

Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
John Turner and Stephen Bett

Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon