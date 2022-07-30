Recipe: Make our ratatouille-scented veg

Ah Provence. A land heady with seafood, lavender and plump, sun-ripened vegetables. This is my take on Nice’s ratatouille – in that, rather than chopping them, I slice and griddle all the vegetables (apart from the tomatoes) first, to give every bite that sublime, sweet caramelised char flavour. It makes use of many of the ingredients that are ‘glutting’ right now. I often make it and store it in the fridge, using it throughout the week in various ways. At room temperature, scooped up with crusty bread. On top of pizzas. Finely chopped and served as a sauce with white fish, lamb or chicken. It tastes of summer.

Ratatouille-style salad

Ingredients

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 red onions, peeled and cut into 6 wedges

2 aubergines, top and tailed, cut into 1cm slices lengthways, and each piece cut in half lengthways

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into 1.5cm pieces

2 courgettes, topped and tailed and cut lengthways into 1cm wide pieces

250g cherries tomatoes, halved

1tbsp good balsamic vinegar

Pinch sugar

Seasoning

Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped

2tbsps fresh basil, roughly chopped

Plenty of olive oil

Method

Lightly coat a griddle pan with olive oil. Add the aubergines and cook, turning every few minutes, until charred and soft. Remove to a bowl. Add more oil as needed. Repeat with the courgettes. Then add the peppers and onions – you may need to put a lid on to par-steam these.

Alternatively, brush everything with olive oil and cook until very soft and charred on the barbecue.

In a pan, add another splash of oil and throw in the tomatoes, vinegar, sugar and herbs. Cook on a low heat, crushing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon, until very soft. Add the griddled vegetables, stir and season.