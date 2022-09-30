People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out

Andrea Buck has opened East Harling Bakery and has been inundated with customers. - Credit: Andrea Buck

People have been queueing down the street to get their hands on cakes and fresh bread at a new bakery which has opened in a Norfolk village.

Andrea Buck, who has run a celebration cake business for four years, has expanded her offerings to open East Harling Bakery.

And since opening on September 17, the 40-year-old has been inundated with customers - selling out on most days.

East Harling Bakery has had queues out the door since opening earlier this month - Credit: Andrea Buck

"It has been amazing and the village has been so supportive," she said. "We've been busy all day, every day, and keep selling out.

"Aside from us the only other place in the village you can get baked goods is the Co-op - lots of people have said this is just what the place needs."

East Harling Bakery offers a wide selection of baked treats - from apple turnovers to Bakewell blondies.

It sources its bread from Watton Bakery and also caters for gluten-free customers through suppliers Weddell and Turner.

From freshly made cakes to egg custard tarts, there is lots to enjoy at East Harling Bakery - Credit: Andrea Buck

People looking for lunch can also choose from freshly made sandwiches, jacket potatoes or a pastry from the hot counter.

The former private banking manager first started baking for her children and her love for the craft grew from there.

"I first got into baking after I had children, making cakes for their birthdays, and before too long I was making them for friends and it grew from there," she said.

"I have been making celebration cakes under the name Andi Bakes Custom Cakes for the past four years but wanted to find my own place and offer more.

Andrea Buck started baking to make treats for her children - Credit: Andrea Buck

"We've lived in East Harling for eight years now, it is a wonderful place and I love it here. To be able to run a business here now is a blessing."

The bakery can be found in Market Street on the corner with Cheese Hill.

It is open Tuesday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and Saturday from 9am to 1pm, or until everything has sold out.

Mrs Buck added: "We've had people visitors from nearby villages and towns as well as locals.

"People are getting here as early as possible to not miss out."