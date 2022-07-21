Fish and chip shop offering free meals to people affected by fires

Drifters Fish and Chips is offering free meals to those who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to fires. - Credit: Danielle Booden

After the heatwave caused major fires across Norfolk, a fish and chip shop is helping out by offering free meals.

Drifters Fish and Chips in Oak Street in Fakenham has been run by Andrew Felton for the last decade.

Shocked by the fires that devastated the county on Monday and Tuesday, he is giving free meals to those that have lost their homes or have had to be evacuated.

Those wanting a free meal just need to message the Facebook page or call 01328 863229 for a takeaway or to reserve a table in the restaurant and it available until this Sunday, July 24.

Free meals are available at Drifters until Sunday. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Mr Felton said: "Fish and chip shops are often at the heart of the community and when the chips are down you need to help where you can.

"In Fakenham we have a strong sense of community spirit."

Mr Felton regularly raises money for charity and last Christmas, Drifters was the main sponsor for a Santa run challenge by Fakenham firefighters.

Elsewhere, Konectbus is offering free travel again today for Ashill residents affected by a fire on Tuesday which saw at least 11 homes destroyed.