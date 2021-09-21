Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A pizza company launched just eight months ago will soon be running the kitchen at three pubs in Norfolk and Waveney.
Dough at Deer was started by couple Jeff and Stacey Taylor in January at The Reindeer pub in Norwich.
After proving very popular, the 'Dough at' brand is expanding into two more pubs.
The first is The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft starting on October 1, which was taken on by Sir Toby's Beers in April.
The second is Ampersand Brew Co pub The Cap in Harleston, where it will be from October 8.
Mr Taylor, 47, said: "I love what Sir Toby's Beers do and they had a built-in pizza oven and wanted to team up together - it is a match made in heaven.
"At The Cap, we will also do flatbreads based around pub lunches like a Ploughman's and eventually do Sunday roast dishes like a Yorkshire pudding taco."
To help raise funds, Dough at Deer is running a supporter function through its app where you can get free credit.
Most Read
- 1 Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction
- 2 The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
- 3 Have 'murder hornets' been found in Norfolk?
- 4 Part of A47 closed due to crash
- 5 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof
- 6 Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk
- 7 ‘Can you let me off?’ pleads driver doing 90mph in 50mph zone
- 8 Club reopens after Covid cases among staff and customers
- 9 Man drove round campsite 'like a rally driver' after argument
- 10 Two people injured in A47 crash