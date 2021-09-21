Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs

Published: 12:49 PM September 21, 2021

Dough at Deer, based at The Reindeer in Norwich, will soon be at two more pubs. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A pizza company launched just eight months ago will soon be running the kitchen at three pubs in Norfolk and Waveney.

Dough at Deer was started by couple Jeff and Stacey Taylor in January at The Reindeer pub in Norwich.

After proving very popular, the 'Dough at' brand is expanding into two more pubs.

Dough at Deer offers pizzas, burgers and a range of sides. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The first is The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft starting on October 1, which was taken on by Sir Toby's Beers in April.

The second is Ampersand Brew Co pub The Cap in Harleston, where it will be from October 8.

Mr Taylor, 47, said: "I love what Sir Toby's Beers do and they had a built-in pizza oven and wanted to team up together - it is a match made in heaven.

Sir Toby's Beers took on The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft in April this year. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

"At The Cap, we will also do flatbreads based around pub lunches like a Ploughman's and eventually do Sunday roast dishes like a Yorkshire pudding taco."

To help raise funds, Dough at Deer is running a supporter function through its app where you can get free credit.