News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:49 PM September 21, 2021   
Jeff Taylor, front, with the Dough@Deer pizza crew at the Reindeer.

Dough at Deer, based at The Reindeer in Norwich, will soon be at two more pubs. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A pizza company launched just eight months ago will soon be running the kitchen at three pubs in Norfolk and Waveney.

Dough at Deer was started by couple Jeff and Stacey Taylor in January at The Reindeer pub in Norwich. 

After proving very popular, the 'Dough at' brand is expanding into two more pubs.

Dough at Deer operates out of the kitchen at The Reindeer pub in Norwich.

Dough at Deer offers pizzas, burgers and a range of sides. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The first is The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft starting on October 1, which was taken on by Sir Toby's Beers in April.

The second is Ampersand Brew Co pub The Cap in Harleston, where it will be from October 8. 

Mr Taylor, 47, said: "I love what Sir Toby's Beers do and they had a built-in pizza oven and wanted to team up together - it is a match made in heaven.

The boys couldn't be more excited to get The Stanford Arms up and running after three successful years on Norwich Market

Sir Toby's Beers took on The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft in April this year. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

"At The Cap, we will also do flatbreads based around pub lunches like a Ploughman's and eventually do Sunday roast dishes like a Yorkshire pudding taco."

To help raise funds, Dough at Deer is running a supporter function through its app where you can get free credit.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction
  2. 2 The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
  3. 3 Have 'murder hornets' been found in Norfolk?
  1. 4 Part of A47 closed due to crash
  2. 5 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof
  3. 6 Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk
  4. 7 ‘Can you let me off?’ pleads driver doing 90mph in 50mph zone
  5. 8 Club reopens after Covid cases among staff and customers
  6. 9 Man drove round campsite 'like a rally driver' after argument
  7. 10 Two people injured in A47 crash
Food and Drink
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance flying over the A47, near Longwater in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Person pulled from car as rain lashes region

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon