Norfolk brewery to hold weekend of live music and street food
- Credit: Craig Maskell
A south Norfolk brewery is set to host a weekend of street food, live music and specially selected beers to celebrate one year since its taproom opened.
Ampersand Brew Co moved into its new home in Sawmills Road, in Diss, last April.
The site, a former snooker club, was transformed into a fully-functioning brewery.
As well as expanding its production line, the business also introduced a taproom for customers to enjoy its range of beers.
Ampersand’s business development manager, Craig Maskell, said it was a difficult start for the taproom in 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.
But now they are looking forward to a busy year with lots of events and plenty of new beers to try.
Mr Maskell said they also have a weekend of celebrations planned for the taproom’s first birthday from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24.
He said: “The reaction to the taproom from people from Diss and further afield has been fantastic and really humbling.
“Being right next to the train line, we have a lot of people from Norwich and Ipswich who meet here and have drinks and we also have a great local following.
“The amount of repeat custom has been amazing. It’s getting busier every week.”
The firm, which is co-owned by husband-and-wife Andy and Amy Hipwell and her father Adrian Hipwell, first launched back in 2017.
It was originally operating from a converted building on the family farm in Bungay before the firm's expansion last year.
Ampersand Brew Co, which also owns The Cap pub in Harleston, is currently shipping its beers across the UK and this year Mr Maskell said they are planning to upgrade the brew kit to keep up with growing demand.
He added: “The quality of our beer is shining through.
“Thank you to all of our customer who have supported us during the last couple of years. We have lots more exciting things planned so keep an eye on our socials.”