Fish and chip and gin dining trains returning to steam railway for 2022

A murder mystery train is one of the dining trains running on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: North Norfolk Railway

Enjoy your favourite tipple or a tasty meal on board a steam train as a heritage railway brings back its dining trains for 2022.

The North Norfolk Railway has just announced this year's food and drink special events, with all trains departing from Sheringham.

On offer are murder mystery evenings, cream team trains, mainline Cromer lunch trains, gin trains, evening dining and fish and chip trains.

Dining trains return to the North Norfolk Railway, departing from Sheringham Station. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

For lunchtime and evening services, excluding the fish and chip one, diners will ride on the steam-hauled Norfolk Norfolkman luxury dining train made up of first class carriages dating from the 1960s.

For the fish and chip trains, passengers ride on the North Norfolk Fryer with food supplied from a local chippy.

A cream tea dining train on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

Graham Hukins, commercial manager, said: “We are working closely with local suppliers to ensure where possible we provide a real taste of Norfolk for passengers to enjoy as they steam through wonderful countryside."

Book dining trains at nnrailway.co.uk