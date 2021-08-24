News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk beer garden named among best in country

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:51 PM August 24, 2021   
The Bell at Brisley has been awarded the Pub is the hub plaque. From front left, Owners Amelia Nicho

The Brisley Bell's owners Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman.

A Dereham pub’s beer garden has been shortlisted as one of the best in the nation, by the Great British Pub Awards this year. 

The Brisley Bell has been named a finalist out of hundreds of pubs that entered the awards. 

After going through two rounds of rigorous judging, the popular pub is one of two pubs in Norfolk that made it to the finals in any category. 

The pub is owned by Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman, who were both thrilled when they were told they’d been shortlisted. 

The Brisley Bell which has won Pub of the Year 2019 at the Eat Norfolk Food And Drink Awards. Pictur

The Brisley Bell won Pub of the Year 2019 at the Eat Norfolk Food And Drink Awards. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Ameila said: “We put ourselves forward for best pub garden because we have been very fortunate to have won other awards for our rooms and our food, but not for our garden.” 

You may also want to watch:

The pub has previously won Pub of the Year at the EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards and were named the Best Pub with Rooms in 2019 by The Sunday Times. 

She continued: “When we bought the pub back in 2015, it was derelict and there was no garden at all.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  2. 2 Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council
  3. 3 Shock footage as man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey
  1. 4 Six new dental practices to open across Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 5 7 must-visit delicious delis in Norfolk
  3. 6 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
  4. 7 'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach
  5. 8 Prisoners and pupils could be drafted in to keep meat shelves stacked
  6. 9 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
  7. 10 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich

“So, we had to build it from scratch and it’s now over two acres.  

“My partner went to agricultural school and grew up on a farm, so his expertise really helped to design and build it. 

“It’s been a real labour of love. 

“But we recently put a lot of work into the garden, and obviously because of Covid we really wanted to embrace people being outside.” 

This meant investing in new garden furniture and creating a whole new outdoor eating area called The Shed. 

The outside seating area at the Brisley Bell, winners of the Pub of the Year 2019 at the Eat Norfolk

The outdoor patio of the Brisley Bell. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite having won many awards before, the owners were still shocked to be shortlisted. 

“We were totally delighted when we found out. 

“When you enter the awards, because it’s nationwide, you have no idea who you’re up against. 

“We met with one of the representatives who came to meet us, but they turned up unannounced and he admitted he'd ordered a coffee and sat around to observe the pub.” 

Dubbing themselves as the ‘Oscars of the pub industry’, The Great British Pub Awards are to reward and celebrate the work pubs do for this country and their communities. 

Food and Drink
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorhomes parked at motorhome campground.

North Norfolk District Council

Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Carl Lamb of Smith and Pinching on inheritance tax

Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax...

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Ryan, right, and his family in the communal garden at Gentry Place, which they have made into

'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon