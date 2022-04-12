Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop
- Credit: Jonah Goswell
A north Norfolk fish and chip shop had a brush with celebrity when it received a visit from Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays.
Platten’s Fish and Chip shop in Wells was visited by Mays and his family on Friday, April 8, during a staycation in the county.
Jonah Goswell was working at the time and said the actor, who has also starred in the film 1917, ordered scampi and chips.
The 16-year-old said: “They just sat there like a normal family eating their fish and chips.
“We didn’t want to bother them too much, but once they had finished, I went and got a photo with him.
“I just spoke about Line of Duty asked him about his career. He was really nice.
“They said they really enjoyed their food.”
Mays also revealed on his Instagram that he had been staying at The Harper Hotel in Langham.
He wrote: “Thank you to all the wonderful staff The Harper Hotel for an unforgettable few days.
“Can’t recommend this place highly enough.”
It comes after Norfolk was left starstruck by a series of sightings of Hollywood A-lister John Travolta.
The Grease star visited restaurants and pubs in and around Dereham, Fakenham and Norwich, throughout his stay while filming for a short film, The Shepherd, at Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham.