Norfolk pub named one of the best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:58 AM April 13, 2022
The Dabbling Duck pub owners Mark and Sally Dobby in Great Massingham village. Picture: DENISE BRADL

The Dabbling Duck pub owners Mark and Sally Dobby. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The team at a Norfolk pub are raising a glass after being named the best in the county at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022.

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham is one of 94 establishments across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that has scooped a prestigious county winner title. 

The pubs were selected based on overall best practice across a range of categories.

The awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, June 22, in Euston Square where 15 regional winners and the overall national winner will be announced. 

Sally Dobby, who has run the pub with husband Mark for seven years, said: "It is amazing and has been really fantastic for the team to be recognised after such a difficult few years.

"We are really lucky to be in such a beautiful area and quaint village and all our team are local and really passionate."

It comes after Great Massingham was named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. 

Louisa Baldwin
Johnny Amos
Louisa Baldwin
