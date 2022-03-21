News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:59 PM March 21, 2022
Dabbling Duck

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham has been named one of the UK's best countryside pubs. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Escape the hustle and bustle and visit this charming Norfolk pub which has been named one of the UK's best.

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, features in a recent list of 40 of the best countryside pubs to visit in spring.

The list was put together by travel company Sawday's and celebrates watering holes where walkers can enjoy a hearty meal. 

It said: "Visit the bar for a real ale or their own-brand gin, or book a table to sample gourmet pub food – fresh pizzas are served in the barn on Fridays and Saturdays.

"The Peddars Way walking and cycling route runs past the back of the pub, and you’re 10 minute’s drive from Sandringham, Castle Rising and Houghton Hall & Gardens."

The pub also has a range of rooms if you fancy a staycation and the self-catered Duckling Cottage is a few doors down. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon