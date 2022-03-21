Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham has been named one of the UK's best countryside pubs. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Escape the hustle and bustle and visit this charming Norfolk pub which has been named one of the UK's best.

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, features in a recent list of 40 of the best countryside pubs to visit in spring.

The list was put together by travel company Sawday's and celebrates watering holes where walkers can enjoy a hearty meal.

It said: "Visit the bar for a real ale or their own-brand gin, or book a table to sample gourmet pub food – fresh pizzas are served in the barn on Fridays and Saturdays.

"The Peddars Way walking and cycling route runs past the back of the pub, and you’re 10 minute’s drive from Sandringham, Castle Rising and Houghton Hall & Gardens."

The pub also has a range of rooms if you fancy a staycation and the self-catered Duckling Cottage is a few doors down.