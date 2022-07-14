'A fantastic day out' - PYO farm offering football golf and pizza nights

A pick-your-own farm in Cromer is holding pop-up pizza nights every Thursday this summer - Credit: Cromer PYO Farm

A pick-your-own fruit farm is offering families a "fantastic day out" with a round of football golf followed by a pop-up pizza night.

The Cromer PYO farm had a "great turn out" at its first night of the weekly event when it was launched on Thursday, July 7.

And with the summer months in full swing, farm owner Hughie Cabbell-Manners hopes the event will become a hit with families looking to spend the day in the outdoors.

Pop-up business, Lawless Pizza, will be serving up food on the night - Credit: Cromer PYO farm

"We held our first pop-up pizza night last week and it went really well and are looking forward to the next one" said Mr Cabbell-Manners.

"There was a great atmosphere and the sun was shining. It is a bit of a sun trap here as the farm is south-facing so it is a lovely place to spend a day in the summer months.

"People can play a round of our football golf course, then pick some strawberries for dessert after having a few slices of pizza.

"We also have a bar set up serving Adnams beers, cider, G&Ts and soft drinks. It's a fantastic day out."

The nine-hole football golf course at Cromer PYO fruit farm - Credit: Cromer PYO Farm

The farm is situated next to Amazona Zoo, which adds even more potential for families to enjoy a day full of activities.

Food is provided by Lawless Pizza, a pop-up family-run business who serve wood-fired pizzas straight from their oven and offer a wide range of toppings.

Mr Cabbell-Manners works as a full time farmer on the Cromer estate but took over the Cromer PYO from his cousin four years ago.

Always looking for new things to do, the 29-year-old decided to set up a football golf course on the 15-acre site during lockdown when people could no longer visit the farm.

Looking along the vines at Cromer PYO fruit farm - Credit: Cromer PYO Farm

Mr Cabbell-Manners added: "I've been running the farm for six years now after my cousin showed me the ropes and I took over.

"I'm not one to around so when in lockdown I decided to make a nine-hole football golf course, a bit like crazy golf with obstacles to tackle.

"It's been really popular and we get more and more people visiting each year, including school groups."

The pizza nights will be held from 4.30pm - 8pm every Thursday but the farm and football golf are open from 10am - 4.30pm.