Enjoy jerk chicken at town's café as Caribbean kitchen gets residency

Jerk chicken and curried goat are being served up by a Caribbean kitchen, which has taken up a residency within a town's café.

Craig’s da Flava will now be serving from Tall Orders café, in King Street, Thetford, every Tuesday and Saturday from 3pm until 9pm.

It comes after Jamaican-born Deron Russell Coleman, with help from his wife Amanda, started cooking up a storm creating traditional dishes from his home last year.

And as word spread about his authentic Caribbean food, orders came flooding in.

Mr Russell Coleman, a self-taught cook, said: "When lockdown happened, everyone was eating burgers and chips. There aren't a lot of food options in Thetford.

"So, I thought I would make my own food. And every time I cooked, I used to bring it to people to try and they loved it."

Craig's de Flava received a licence from the council back in April 2021 to operate from his home.

But due to a change in Mr Russell Coleman's living circumstances, he later had to temporarily move his business into a friend's home.

Now, the 42-year-old says he is ready for the challenge, as he moves Craig's de Flava into a professional kitchen.

The father-of-two, who also works at Elveden Center Parcs, added: "I'm so grateful for all of the support I have been given, including my wife and Tom at Tall Orders for giving me this amazing opportunity.

"I'm really happy but also nervous.

"I just want people to love my food. It's my passion and I put my soul into it. My dream is to one day open my own restaurant."

On the menu will be curried goat, jerk chicken, sweet chilli chicken and BBQ chicken.

They will also be serving a crispy fried chicken burger, mango and jalapeño fried chicken wings and sticky teriyaki fried chicken wings, as well as macaroni cheese and fried dumplings.

All of Mr Russell Coleman's meat dishes are boneless and they also sell a range of Cool Aid drinks.

