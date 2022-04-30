News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Recipe: Make our Coronation chicken scones

person

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:15 AM April 30, 2022
Charlotte's Coronation chicken scones

Charlotte's Coronation chicken scones - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Queen's incredible Jubilee weekend is just a few weeks away now. How amazing is that? I'm not a devout Royalist, but I wholly admire Her Majesty. Her service to our country. Her stoicism, wit, empathy and grace. To be reigning, still, at 96 is a remarkable achievement. And, let's face it, we all need a good knees up, don't we?

For the next few weeks, in the lead up to the occasion, I'll be publishing recipes to help you get that party started.

And that begins, today, with my Coronation chicken scones. These are (and I'm being totally immodest here so forgive me) some of the best scones I think I've ever created. Full of spice, rich with cheese. Eaten in tandem with the rillettes and chutney, they really do taste like that famous Coronation dish.

Another way to eat them is split, topped with cheese, grilled, and with a dollop of mango chutney on top. They take a bit of time if you go for the 'whole shebang', but I think they'll fast become one of your new favourites too.

Coronation chicken scones 

(makes 8-9)

Ingredients 

Most Read

  1. 1 50 jobs lost as Quinto Crane and Plant Hire goes into administration
  2. 2 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
  3. 3 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
  1. 4 Norfolk army base could be redeveloped into 400 new homes
  2. 5 Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
  3. 6 UK's largest mobile theme park coming to Norfolk
  4. 7 Norfolk attraction and wildlife haven could be named best in the country
  5. 8 Council hand out over £5m in £150 tax rebate payments
  6. 9 Opposition slam council drinks reception after cost revealed
  7. 10 New details of Colman's factory site homes plans revealed

For the scones 

450g self-raising flour 

115ml vegetable oil 

1/2tsp fine sea salt 

1tsp ground turmeric 

1.5tbsps curry powder 

1/2tsp fennel seeds 

1/2tsp chilli flakes 

100g grated Parmesan or strong Cheddar 

200ml milk 

1 large egg 

For the spiced raisin chutney 

200g raisins 

40g caster sugar 

3tbsps white vinegar 

300ml water 

1tbsp fresh ginger, grated 

6 cloves garlic, sliced 

1 red chilli, finely sliced 

1tsp mustard seeds 

1tsp nigella seeds 

1tsp salt 

Seasoning 

For the rillettes 

1kg chicken thighs on the bone, skin on 

2 onions, halved 

4 cloves garlic, halved 

2tsps salt 

Fresh ground black pepper 

Method 

Make the rillettes first. Put all the ingredients (apart from salt and pepper) in a slow cooker with ¼ cup of water and cook on high for four hours. Alternative put everything into a roasting dish, cover with two layers of foil, and bake at 150C for four hours. 

Allow to cool slightly. Discard the chicken skin and bones, and finely shred the meat. Place in a bowl, strain over the cooking juices and add the salt, seasoning with pepper. Combine. Press the mixture into two Kilner-type jars and seal. 

For the chutney. Put everything in a saucepan, bring to the boil, then simmer on a low heat until reduced, with no liquid remaining. Seal in a jar and keep in the fridge for up to a week. 

For the scones, set the oven to 200C and line a baking sheet. 

In a large bowl, rub together the flour and oil. Add the spices, salt and cheese and combine. Now mix in the milk and egg until you have a slightly wet dough. 

Flour a surface and roll to an inch thick. Cut out rounds with a 7cm cutter, turn each scone over and place on the tray. Bake for 13-15 minutes until risen. 

To serve, warm the scones and bring the rillettes to room temperature (an hour before eating). Smear each scone with some of the chutney and rillettes. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon