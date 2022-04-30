Recipe: Make our Coronation chicken scones

The Queen's incredible Jubilee weekend is just a few weeks away now. How amazing is that? I'm not a devout Royalist, but I wholly admire Her Majesty. Her service to our country. Her stoicism, wit, empathy and grace. To be reigning, still, at 96 is a remarkable achievement. And, let's face it, we all need a good knees up, don't we?

For the next few weeks, in the lead up to the occasion, I'll be publishing recipes to help you get that party started.

And that begins, today, with my Coronation chicken scones. These are (and I'm being totally immodest here so forgive me) some of the best scones I think I've ever created. Full of spice, rich with cheese. Eaten in tandem with the rillettes and chutney, they really do taste like that famous Coronation dish.

Another way to eat them is split, topped with cheese, grilled, and with a dollop of mango chutney on top. They take a bit of time if you go for the 'whole shebang', but I think they'll fast become one of your new favourites too.

Coronation chicken scones

(makes 8-9)

Ingredients

For the scones

450g self-raising flour

115ml vegetable oil

1/2tsp fine sea salt

1tsp ground turmeric

1.5tbsps curry powder

1/2tsp fennel seeds

1/2tsp chilli flakes

100g grated Parmesan or strong Cheddar

200ml milk

1 large egg

For the spiced raisin chutney

200g raisins

40g caster sugar

3tbsps white vinegar

300ml water

1tbsp fresh ginger, grated

6 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

1tsp mustard seeds

1tsp nigella seeds

1tsp salt

Seasoning

For the rillettes

1kg chicken thighs on the bone, skin on

2 onions, halved

4 cloves garlic, halved

2tsps salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Method

Make the rillettes first. Put all the ingredients (apart from salt and pepper) in a slow cooker with ¼ cup of water and cook on high for four hours. Alternative put everything into a roasting dish, cover with two layers of foil, and bake at 150C for four hours.

Allow to cool slightly. Discard the chicken skin and bones, and finely shred the meat. Place in a bowl, strain over the cooking juices and add the salt, seasoning with pepper. Combine. Press the mixture into two Kilner-type jars and seal.

For the chutney. Put everything in a saucepan, bring to the boil, then simmer on a low heat until reduced, with no liquid remaining. Seal in a jar and keep in the fridge for up to a week.

For the scones, set the oven to 200C and line a baking sheet.

In a large bowl, rub together the flour and oil. Add the spices, salt and cheese and combine. Now mix in the milk and egg until you have a slightly wet dough.

Flour a surface and roll to an inch thick. Cut out rounds with a 7cm cutter, turn each scone over and place on the tray. Bake for 13-15 minutes until risen.

To serve, warm the scones and bring the rillettes to room temperature (an hour before eating). Smear each scone with some of the chutney and rillettes.