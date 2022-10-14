Chef launches new 'BBQ experience' dinner parties
- Credit: The Constant Barbecuer
Barbecues may conjure up images of burnt sausages and sad, frozen burgers.
But for one Norfolk chef, the art of grilling can be elevated to fine dining heights and he now hopes to share his love of cooking over coals through dinner parties.
Jamie Milliken grew up and lived in Hong Kong for 20 years and travelled extensively around east Asia, where he tasted a wealth of flavours from different cuisines at street markets.
He is now offering private dinner parties, offering a range of barbecue experiences including curry nights and street food feasts.
Mr Milliken said: "Some people only barbecue in the summer but I'm happy to do it all year round in the dead of winter, I love it.
"Having grown up in Hong Kong, I got to eat the best food I have ever tasted, with some of the best dishes I've had cooked on a grate over a gutter in the street.
"Cooking over fire and flames is one of the main ways food is cooked in places like Singapore and Thailand and it imparts so much flavour into the food."
The Fakenham-based chef has spent most of his adult life working in catering and food, working at pubs, pizza restaurants, wine bars and even as a private chef for a German prince.
Over the summer months Mr Milliken ran the Fat Cow food truck in Fakenham, offering burgers and soft-serve ice cream and together with his wife he also used to run Gunthorpe Hall.
A snapshot of the menu offered includes fire-seared beef shin rendang, Thai barbecue pork skewers and soy-cured eggs with wasabi mayo.
"With the Constant Barbecuer, I'm specialising in small plates freshly cooked on a barbecue serving 12 courses over two to three hours.
"It is a dinner party but all about eating at a leisurely place in an informal setting like your home. Rather than sitting down to eat a three-course meal, it is about sharing the experience eating together and trying lots of different things."
The Constant Barbecuer can be booked for private dinner parties and functions via its website - theconstantbarbecuer.co.uk