Riverside pub launches new takeaway and dine-in menu

General Manager Andy Snowling (left) alongside Andy Kent (right), Head Chef at the Rising Sun in Coltishall, who has launched a new weekday set menu and takeaway menu

A Norfolk pub located on the edge of the Broads is becoming known as a destination for food as much as for its surroundings.

The Rising Sun in Coltishall has launched two new menus this month and is now offering a weekday set menu and an expanded takeaway menu.

The pub, situated alongside the River Bure's tranquil river bank, also plans to install a new covered area outside complete with heaters.

One of the new burgers available for takeaway at the Rising Sun in Coltishall

Gemma Kent, social media and communications manager for the Rising Sun said: "We've had an incredible summer this year and we really appreciate all our customers. We're really excited to be launching our new menus and have lots planned for the festive period.

"Previously, we were mostly just serving our wood-fired pizzas for takeaway but now we have a well-rounded offering, including loaded fries, flatbreads and most excitingly big and satisfying burgers oozing with fillings. Something a bit more special that is sure to hit the spot."

There are a range of burgers on offer but such as a burger topped with blue cheese, homemade bacon jam and pickled onion rings.

Takeaways are available from midday to 7.30pm for final collections at 8pm.

Mrs Kent added: "We've been really busy right up until the end of October, with lots of boats visiting.

"November is often quieter so we thought we'd try something different. Our weekday set menu has proved really popular so far and its great to have so many people visiting during the week."

The Rising Sun is situated alongside the River Bure on the edge of the Broads, boasting stunning views over the riverbank

The set menu offers two courses for £16 and three courses for £20 and is available Monday to Friday from 12pm to 8pm. There are three choices for each course, including a meat, vegetarian and fish option.

"It's glorious here throughout the year" according to Mrs Kent, who said: "We are getting a new outdoor marquee built soon so people can sit outside over the winter months and enjoy the surroundings in comfort."

The Rising Sun, which is part of the Colchester Inns group, will also be offering a Christmas party menu throughout December, and for New Year's Eve an Elvis impersonator is set to deliver the entertainment.

