Norfolk winery wins prestigious national award

A Norfolk winery has won a prestigious award for its sparkling rosé. Pictured: Robert Perowne, owner of Cobble Hill. - Credit: Cobble Hill

A north Norfolk vineyard and winery has won an "Oscar of British winemaking" for its sparkling rosé.

Cobble Hill Winery, just outside Burnham Market, was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2022 Wines of Great Britain National Awards.

The sparkling rosé is a Champagne-style blend of three grapes - Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier - and takes two years to produce.

Cobble Hill's sparkling rosé is a Champagne-style blend of three grapes - Credit: Cobble Hill

Three other vineyards in Norfolk won a combined eight awards.

Owner and winemaker Robert Perowne said: "We are delighted to have received a gold medal for our 2019 sparkling rosé.

"To be named alongside some of the finest vineyards in England is a great honour and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for English sparkling wine. "

The Perowne family planted their first grapes in 2016 and now produce two white wines, one red and a sparkling rosé.

They launched a new winery on their farm in 2021 and a new tasting area and visitor centre will be opening at the vineyard later this year.