Norwich pub puts on festive market for customers in run up to Christmas

Published: 6:00 AM December 7, 2020

Gibraltar Gardens landlords Jason and Julia Carter at their Festive Market. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A city pub is looking to help those looking for that perfect festive gift by holding a Christmas Market.

The Gibraltar Gardens is welcoming customers back to the Heigham Street pub with an enticing festive market running every weekend up until Christmas.

Car booters as well as indoor sellers and outdoor sellers have been invited to take part in the event.

The Christmas Market, which started on December 5 will run until December 20.

Jason Carter, landlord, said he expected it to get busier as Christmas approaches.

He said: “It’s trying to get the community back together.

“We’re trying to encourage to come out, say hello again and start to feel safe walking about.”

The pub serves breakfasts between 9am and 11am with Christmas dinners from noon.

He said they would have a brass band playing from next weekend.

To find out more log onto the Gibraltar Gardens’ Facebook page.