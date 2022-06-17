News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk vineyard named one of the UK's best and you can even stay overnight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:14 AM June 17, 2022
Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apto

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill - Credit: Chris Hill

From rosé to sparkling red, a vineyard in south Norfolk has been named one of the best places in the UK to visit for a wine mini-break.

The Chet Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton, near Loddon, features in a new list by The Times alongside six other businesses. 

It has been released ahead of English Wine Week, which runs from June 18 to 26, and celebrates the country's booming wineries. 

The Chet Valley Vineyard is family-run with an "artisan ethos" and there are a range of packages on offer. 

The Times' Gemma Bowes said: "Champagne varieties and Germanic crosses go into fruit-forward rosés and aromatic whites and there is even a sparkling red to challenge tradition.

"Learn about vine-to-glass production on tours led by the chief winemaker, book vineyard picnics featuring Norfolk cheese and a bottle or two, then stay over in the estate’s modern Vine House cottage."

