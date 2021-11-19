Mobile pizza business opens new restaurant along village's river

Francesca Cornish Hollingsworth has opened Chesca's pizzeria restaurant and takeaway at Cannell's by the River in Reedham. - Credit: Ross Clark Photography

The owner of a mobile pizza business, born out of lockdown, says the opening of her very own pizzeria restaurant has been a “dream come true”.

Francesca Cornish Hollingsworth, from Reedham, originally opened Frankie and Joey’s mobile pizza caravan in March 2020.

What started as an idea to provide her friends and neighbours with “great food” during the first lockdown turned into a successful mobile business.

Now Mrs Cornish Hollingsworth, 32, has swapped four wheels for a spot on Reedham’s river two days a week in Cannell’s farm shop.

The restaurant and takeaway under the business’s new name, Chesca’s, will take over the shop on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm until 10pm.

She said: “It is a shop I have walked past on riverside which has been there for as long as I have been in the village.

“It was empty for so many years and I wanted to get my hands on it. It was always a pipe dream.

“But now it’s a dream come true to drive past on a school run and see my name on the window. It’s amazing.”

The business officially launched at Cannell’s by the River, formerly Cupcakes Coffee and Tearoom, on November 5.

Mrs Cornish Hollingsworth said they offer “the best” starters and food-fired pizzas using fresh local produce from the farm shop as well as “amazing” deserts to enjoy sitting-in or to takeaway.

“This is such a big deal for me, she said. “I feel so proud.

“Reedham is the only place that has only ever felt like home. I feel blessed to live here and have a successful business.

“It good to have the community behind me as well, that’s a huge part of it. It’s a very seasonable trade but the locals will keep us alive in the winter.

“Now I have a foot in the door. I’m hoping it will snowball onto bigger and better things from here.”

Chesca’s will continue to offer a takeaway and delivery service from the caravan during the week.

To make a booking at Chesca’s or for more information visit the business’s Facebook page here, https://www.facebook.com/chescas.norfolk.

