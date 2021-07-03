Chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal takes up role at private holiday club

Published: 6:30 AM July 3, 2021

A chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal has taken up a new role at a Norfolk private holiday club.

Chris Bartlett has joined Fritton Lake from The Fat Duck in Bray, a three star Michelin restaurant run by celebrity chef Mr Blumenthal, who is known for his unusual food pairings and multi-sensory cooking, including dishes such as bacon and egg ice cream and snail porridge.

Mr Bartlett also worked closely with Mr Blumenthal at his development laboratory in France.

Former professional road cyclist Mr Bartlett, who was born in Ipswich, will become head chef at Fritton Lake after approaching owner Hugh Somerleyton to offer his help with environmental charity WildEast, an ambitious nature recovery project.

Chef Chris Bartlett has joined Fritton Lake. - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas

Mr Bartlett, who holds a doctorate in organic chemistry, will contribute to the thousand-acre nature restoration initiative, where traditional arable, sheep and dairy farming have been replaced with wildland where cattle, water buffalo, wild pigs and sheep roam.

His menu is developed around food provided by the project and produce from local suppliers, and he will oversee the clubhouse menu, special events, cabin delivery and produce in the shop.

Mr Bartlett said: "Fritton Lake is a truly stunning place with a necessarily big vision for regenerative agriculture and hospitality - l have been completely inspired by the people here, and Hugh’s vision and drive.

Water buffaloes within the 1,000-acre rewilding project at Fritton Lake, on the Somerleyton Estate - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I am excited by the challenge and the opportunity to explore my interests in and outside the kitchen, and to learn off those around me.

"There will be subtle changes to the menu in the beginning, members and guests can expect seasonal dishes and family favourites made with produce foraged or reared from the Somerleyton Estate, grown in our own gardens or from East Anglia’s most passionate farmers."

And owner and project founder Mr Somerleyton said he hoped the partnership could "create not only a delicious menu but an experience that will inspire others to support a future with sustainable produce".

Fritton Lake is home a private holiday club, and is home to a two-mile long lake, wildland and luxury cabin retreats.