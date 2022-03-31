'Dream come true' - Sisters open pink cake parlour in homeware shop

Natalie Jones (left) has teamed up with sister and baker Keeley Jones (right) to open a cake parlour in her Diss shop Harriet's Home and Garden. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

Two sisters are enjoying a slice of success after combining their businesses to launch a cake counter in a long-standing homeware shop.

Natalie Jones, 44, opened Harriet's Home and Garden in St Nicholas Street in Diss in 2009 after having her first child Harry.

It is a home décor shop offering basketware, kitchen textiles and garden gifts.

There is now even more reason to visit the vintage-style shop as it offers cakes and ice creams too.

Natalie's sister and baker Keeley Jones, 33, who coincidentally also married a Jones, recently launched a cake parlour in part of the shop and it has proved popular.

Natalie said: "We have wanted to run a pretty pink cake shop together for so long and to bring something new and exciting to Diss.

"We have had so much support from local customers and other businesses and we are so grateful.

"We love working together to make our dream come true and we also have my daughter Harriet on board."

Keeley, originally from Norfolk but who now lives in Cheltenham, comes to Diss twice a month for cake weekends, with the next an Easter-themed one on April 16 and April 17.

On those weekends, customers can enjoy teas served on pink china too.

Cupcake Saturdays are also every other week, with the next on April 2.

While cakes are available on select dates you can get Dann's Ice Cream, slushies and shop the full home and garden range everyday.

Keeley said: "I began my business Cake Parlour Boutique in Cheltenham the year before lockdown and it absolutely took off and I was so busy.

"My range includes brownies, blondies, cookie cups and pies, cupcakes and celebration cakes."

The sisters originally had the idea for the cake counter before lockdown, but their plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Keeley added: "There are 10 years between us but we work so well together.

"The shop and cakes business is growing so quick and we are so grateful."