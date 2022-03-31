News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

'Dream come true' - Sisters open pink cake parlour in homeware shop

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:56 PM March 31, 2022
Natalie Jones has teamed up with sister and baker Keeley Jones to open a cake parlour.

Natalie Jones (left) has teamed up with sister and baker Keeley Jones (right) to open a cake parlour in her Diss shop Harriet's Home and Garden. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

Two sisters are enjoying a slice of success after combining their businesses to launch a cake counter in a long-standing homeware shop. 

Natalie Jones, 44, opened Harriet's Home and Garden in St Nicholas Street in Diss in 2009 after having her first child Harry.

It is a home décor shop offering basketware, kitchen textiles and garden gifts. 

There is now even more reason to visit the vintage-style shop as it offers cakes and ice creams too.

Harriet's Home and Garden has been given a revamp to add a cake parlour. 

Harriet's Home and Garden has been given a revamp to add a cake parlour. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

Natalie's sister and baker Keeley Jones, 33, who coincidentally also married a Jones, recently launched a cake parlour in part of the shop and it has proved popular. 

Natalie said: "We have wanted to run a pretty pink cake shop together for so long and to bring something new and exciting to Diss.

"We have had so much support from local customers and other businesses and we are so grateful.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
  2. 2 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
  3. 3 'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months
  1. 4 Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb
  2. 5 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
  3. 6 Missing 38-year-old woman found safe and receiving 'medical support'
  4. 7 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
  5. 8 £30,000 contract awarded to councillor's friend branded 'inappropriate'
  6. 9 Cold winds to hit Norfolk with chance of snow
  7. 10 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter

"We love working together to make our dream come true and we also have my daughter Harriet on board." 

Some of the treats available on cake weekends at Harriet's Home and Garden. 

Some of the treats available on cake weekends at Harriet's Home and Garden. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

Keeley, originally from Norfolk but who now lives in Cheltenham, comes to Diss twice a month for cake weekends, with the next an Easter-themed one on April 16 and April 17.

On those weekends, customers can enjoy teas served on pink china too. 

Cupcake Saturdays are also every other week, with the next on April 2.

On cake weekends enjoy a tea on pretty pink china. 

On cake weekends enjoy a tea on pretty pink china. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

While cakes are available on select dates you can get Dann's Ice Cream, slushies and shop the full home and garden range everyday. 

Keeley said: "I began my business Cake Parlour Boutique in Cheltenham the year before lockdown and it absolutely took off and I was so busy.

"My range includes brownies, blondies, cookie cups and pies, cupcakes and celebration cakes."

Keeley Jones launched Cake Parlour Boutique a year before lockdown. 

Keeley Jones launched Cake Parlour Boutique a year before lockdown. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

The sisters originally had the idea for the cake counter before lockdown, but their plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Keeley added: "There are 10 years between us but we work so well together.

"The shop and cakes business is growing so quick and we are so grateful."

Food and Drink
Diss News

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham beach has been awarded a blue flag. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon