11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Published: 6:30 AM June 13, 2021

The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham. - Credit: Various

Though restrictions on eating out are easing, with summer in full swing there will be plenty of people looking for an al fresco table.

Here are just a handful of places with outdoor seating to try around Norfolk and Waveney.

Outside seating at Sara's Tearooms. - Credit: Sara's Tearooms

Sara's Tearooms, Great Yarmouth

The family-run tearoom is based in the Pleasure Beach gardens, between the funfair and Merrivale Model Village.

It boasts two outdoor dining areas - its flower gardens and beach terrace, where diners have views across the sand out to sea.

The view from the Whelk Coppers in Sheringham. - Credit: Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms

Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms, Sheringham

Set on the Driftway, the Whelk Coppers has some of the best views a café can offer - straight out to sea.

Originally having been fishermen's cottages, it has been run by Sandra and Peter Foster since 1992, and has a real focus on local produce in its menu.

The Prima Rosa tearoom in Salhouse. - Credit: Prima Rosa

Prima Rosa, Salhouse

Prima Rosa has made the most of its outdoor space, adding seating via a bench and table and chairs and converting an alcove into another seating area.

The popular vintage tearoom, on Lower Street, sells hot drinks and fresh bakes, as well as crafts and gifts created by local artists.

The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Little Park Café, Thorpe St Andrew

Opened by Nick and Natalie Brewer of Churros and Chorizo, the cafe opened at Sir George Morse Park, on Laundry Lane, in May.

It serves coffee, cake, bread and snacks and has plenty of seating next to the park. The couple say they hope it will be a café with a Spanish influence.

A new Kofra coffee shop has opened in Trowse, just outside Norwich, pictured is general manager Simeon Jankowski. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Kofra, Trowse

Popular city coffee brand Kofra opened its newest store in Trowse, on The Street, at the end of March.

It is sat next to the River Green vegetarian and vegan restaurant, and has outdoor seating on its terrace.

The garden at the Town Green Garden Café, Wymondham. - Credit: Town Green Garden Café

Town Green Garden Café, Wymondham

The Garden Café on Wymondham's Town Green offers cakes, jacket potatoes, burgers, sandwiches and more.

It's just a stone's throw from Wymondham Abbey, and as well as having a garden outside it also has seating by its entrance.

Faycal Mokhb at the Sahara Café on Magdalen Street. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Sahara coffee shop, Norwich

Sahara - which has shops in both Magdalen Street and St Benedicts Street, has benefitted from the temporary ban on traffic down St Benedicts Street, which was introduced last summer.

With plans to make that ban permanent now being consulted upon, owner Faycal Mokhbi said the changes had brought in extra trade and given the street a European café culture feel.

The Heydon Village Tea Room and Shop. - Credit: Heydon Village Tea Room

Heydon Village Teashop, Heydon

The traditional tea shop offers popular cream teas, homemade cakes and scones and hot drinks, as well as lunches and soups.

It is located on The Street, just opposite the picturesque village green, with the church also in view.

The Old Mill Café Bar in Wroxham. - Credit: The Old Mill Café Bar

The Old Mill Café Bar, Wroxham

The café, on Norwich Road, has been in operation since 1982, and will next year mark its 40th anniversary.

It serves coffee, cake, breakfast, burgers, jacket potatoes, baguettes, sandwiches and more.

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Ber Street Kitchen

Ber Street Kitchen, Norwich

There is seating out the front of the café and delicatessen, on Ber Street, as well as a courtyard at the back.

Since opening in 2018, it has become a popular go-to spot for brunch or a Sunday roast.

North Lodge Park Tea Rooms in Cromer which was opened again to the public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

North Lodge Park Café, Cromer

Having reopened in May for the first time since the pandemic hit, the café, which is near the boating lake, has plenty of outdoor seating, including benches around the park and near the rose garden.

It is volunteer-run and is open from 10am daily, apart from Mondays.