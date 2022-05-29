Burger 'hangout' with cocktails and games opens in town
- Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social
Enjoy tasty homemade burgers and challenge your mates at a range of games at a new King's Lynn venue.
Burger and Social opened in Tower Street on Friday, May 27 and has options including beef patties, pulled pork and southern fried chicken with a range of toppings.
There is also a selection of vegan burgers and loaded fries too, including one with duck, spring onion and plum sauce.
The drinks menu includes beers and cocktails and it has been launched by local duo Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson.
They wanted to create a neighbourhood hangout and there are also games consoles, a pool table, Jenga and board games.
Mr Noble said: "The reaction has been very positive - people have been enjoying it and our prices are really good, especially with our lunch deal."
The opening times are 11am to 11pm Wednesday to Sunday.
Burger and Social is set to expand and is opening in Norwich in the summer.