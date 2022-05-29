Burger 'hangout' with cocktails and games opens in town

Burger and Social has opened in King's Lynn. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social

Enjoy tasty homemade burgers and challenge your mates at a range of games at a new King's Lynn venue.

Burger and Social opened in Tower Street on Friday, May 27 and has options including beef patties, pulled pork and southern fried chicken with a range of toppings.

There is also a selection of vegan burgers and loaded fries too, including one with duck, spring onion and plum sauce.

There is a pool table at Burger and Social. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social

The drinks menu includes beers and cocktails and it has been launched by local duo Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson.

They wanted to create a neighbourhood hangout and there are also games consoles, a pool table, Jenga and board games.

Mr Noble said: "The reaction has been very positive - people have been enjoying it and our prices are really good, especially with our lunch deal."

Burger and Social is a new neighbourhood hangout in King's Lynn. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social

The opening times are 11am to 11pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Burger and Social is set to expand and is opening in Norwich in the summer.