Town holds first food festival with cooking demos, music and much more

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:29 PM October 21, 2022
Bungay will be a feast for the senses this weekend for its Food and Drink Festival

Bungay will be a feast for the senses this weekend for its Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Bungay Street Markets

Foodies are in for a feast this weekend in Bungay, with a cookery theatre, street food and much more.

The event is being held to celebrate the start of a new date for the Suffolk town's popular street markets, which are also held in May, July and December.

Visitors can enjoy a series of talks on Saturday, October 22, where local food producers will debate food security and sustainability in the industry.

There will be lots of stalls with food producers showcasing their products on Sunday

There will be lots of stalls with food producers showcasing their products on Sunday - Credit: Bungay Street Markets

An exhibition of the history of farming will also be held at St Mary's Church from 10am.

On Sunday, the main event kicks off and the town's streets will be lined with stalls showcasing some of the region's best food producers.

On the Castle bailey, guests can watch well-known chefs display their skills at the cookery theatre and there will also be live music to entertain the crowds.

Bungay's Food and Drink Festival is taking place on Sunday, October 23

Bungay's Food and Drink Festival is taking place on Sunday, October 23 - Credit: Bungay Street Markets

Organiser Didy Ward, of the Bungay Events & Business Association, said: "We are really looking forward to the weekend and have already had a great month of fringe events taking place.

"Bungay is known for its street markets and we wanted to start one focused on food so to celebrate we thought we'd hold a festival to mark the occasion.

"We'll have lots of really good chefs, including a Masterchef finalist and street food chef Mahdur Berry, who will be giving demonstrations on Sunday, and Saturday's talks will likely be very interesting amid what is a difficult time for food producers.

There will be a cookery theatre, live music and much more at the Castle Bailey on Sunday

There will be a cookery theatre, live music and much more at the Castle bailey on Sunday - Credit: Bungay Street Markets

"We are conscious how difficult it is right now for lots of people so we have also invited Waveney Food Bank to attend and show what can be done with simple ingredients, as well as East Suffolk Council offering advice on how to ease the squeeze.

"It will hopefully be a chance for all of the local community to come together and celebrate a love for food."

The food and drink market will start at 9am on Earsham Street and 10am at the Castle bailey, continuing until 4pm. 


Food and Drink
Bungay News

