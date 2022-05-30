News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk bakery to open seven days a week due to 'so much demand'

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:52 PM May 30, 2022
Bread Source has moved to a bigger premises on Aylsham

Bread Source has moved to a bigger premises in Aylsham Market Place - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

A bakery located in the centre of a north Norfolk town will now open seven days a week due to "so much demand".

Bread Source in Aylsham, which moved from Red Lion Street to the Market Place in April, had previously opened from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. 

But from next week, it will open seven days a week and serve customers between 10am and 4pm on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson for the bakery said the all-week opening had been in the pipeline for a long time.

"Since moving we've obviously made a big step going from a four or five-seater café to 25-plus seats and in the Market Place we are more prominent," she said. 

"We've always wanted to open all week to serve all of the community because there has been so much demand.

"We're so busy and there are so many new customers with more people finding us because they didn't know we were here when we were in Red Lion Street."

It comes as the firm confirmed it would be opening its sixth branch in Magdalen Street in Norwich


