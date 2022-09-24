Pub launches Top Beer mobile bar which will be taken across Norfolk

Top Beer has been launched by The Bird and Hand in Wreningham. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

From private parties to festivals, the owners of a popular pub want to take local events up a gear with their new mobile bar.

Siblings Alex and Lizzie Brake run The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, near Wymondham, and have just launched Top Beer in a large van previously used as a council library.

Kerry and Tom taking care of customers in the Top Gear mobile bar. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

The pair spotted a gap in the market after going to many outdoor events and waiting ages for a drink.

Top Beer will be able to meet high demand with two hatches and a great selection, including eight draught ciders and beers on tap.

There are eight draught beers and ciders on tap at Top Beer. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

Alex and Lizzie Brake said: "We do realise that even the biggest bars at some of the biggest events have a saturation point, but this is perfectly suited to a wide variety of events held locally in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"Top Beer has an operational area of 70 miles from The Bird In Hand for two-day events and 35 miles for one-day events."

The van used for Top Beer was previously a mobile council library. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

Message the Top Beer Mobile Bar Facebook page or call 01508 489438 to enquire.