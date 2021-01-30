Big, hearty pies from Norwich pub make dinner a real winner

Review

Published: 6:30 AM January 30, 2021

Hog roast pie with maple and thyme roasted heritage carrots, peas à la Française, mashed potato and onion gravy from The Cottage in Norwich - Credit: Nick Richards

Nick Richards tried a reheat-at-home meal from The Cottage on Silver Road Norwich

Getting bored of ordering takeways that arrive looking a tad limp slumped against the side of foil containers? I know I am. So on an afternoon walk a couple of weeks ago I spotted a sign in the window of The Cottage on Silver Road advertising takeway Cottage pies and jumped at the chance to order them, especially as 50p from the sale of each pie goes to Silver Parcels foodbank.

Delivery is free in NR1, NR2 and NR3 postcodes.

How the order from The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich, arrived - Credit: Nick Richards

Ordering

This is all fairly straight forward - pies are delivered between 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday and orders need to be in by 9pm the night before.

Delivery is free. The only very minor gripe is that there is no conformation that delivery will take place as is the way with most takeaways so I had to plan a substitute dinner just in case the pies didn't arrive.

I needn't have been so wary - they arrived at 5pm with the oven already heated up ready to receive them.

Smoked haddock chowder pie with maple and thyme roasted heritage carrots, peas à la Française and mashed potato from The Cottage in Norwich - Credit: Nick Richards

The menu

There are currently five pies on the menu, which does change on a weekly basis and all pies are £5.50. I thought that this was spot in terms of price as they are big. Not big enough to share, but big enough to leave you full to the rafters.

The three on the menu when my wife I and I ordered that we didn't chose were haggis and whisky cream, steak and kidney and the veggie option, Moroccan squash and bean stew.

I opted for the smoked haddock chowder pie which was really good. It had massive nuggets of pearly white haddock inside a shortcrust pastry pie in a creamy sauce that was packed out with sweetcorn, potato and onion.

It was really good - the sauce wasn't creamy or gluggy, just right. Having had several bowls of chowder in New England before, this was spot on. And the pastry was perfect too. A recent social media post from the Cottage stated their pies were real pies and not "casseroles with lids on" which some pubs do serve.

These were excellent.

Peas à la Française from The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich - Credit: Nick Richards

My wife ordered the hog roast pie which was vastly different to mine - it was far drier and had pulled roast pork, apple sauce and stuffing. She said it was delicious and it was packed with filling. These pies are nothing like the puffed up airbags you get in some supermarkets - they are full of filling and flavour and clearly batch-cooked with a sprinkling of TLC.

We also ordered some of the selection of sides - there are four dishes that are all £3 each - Champ mash, maple & thyme roasted heritage carrots, braised red cabbage and beetroot and peas à la Française.

Maple & thyme roasted heritage carrots, mashed potato and peas à la Française from The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich - Credit: Nick Richards

We skipped the cabbage but ordered two big pots of mash which were very nice. The mash is laced with spring onion but isn't over packed with anything like cheese or mustard. Indeed, it didn't seem to have any seasoning and did benefit from a generous grind of both salt and pepper. It was good though and again, very filling.

The carrots were great too, we thought they'd been roasted in a little red wine. They looked so good on the plate - all different colours from orange to purple to black. Again they were very filling. We ordered two pots of mash and carrots and would probably have been content with just one to share.

The star of the sides was the peas à la Française - garden peas cooked with a hint of a crunch that also contained bacon and lettuce and a creamy sauce. So, so tasty, they went with my fishy pie perfectly.

In addition we ordered a pot of onion gravy (£1) which was thick, smooth and flavoursome.

Pecan butterscotch tartlet from The Cottage, Silver Road, Norwich - Credit: Nick Richards

There is one dessert option - a pecan butterscotch tartlet (£2) which was lovely.

Microwaved for 45 seconds with some squirty cream it was very good. I've made pecan pie before and you can either grind the pecans down to a fine paste or leave them crunchy like The Cottage have done. These tartlets may look small but they pack a seriously nutty punch and rounded off a lovely meal.

Setting

The Cottage is in Silver Road, Norwich and currently offers this delivery service three days a week.

You can also order a selection of full-size bottles of wine costing between £12 and £29 which is a nice option to have, however I felt that being realistic about it, most people would probably chose wine themselves from a supermarket at much cheaper prices.

Price

It came to £31 for two pies, two pots of mash, two pots of carrots, one peas, one pot of gravy and two tartlets. At £15.50 each this compares favourably to a pub meal or a takeaway from Waitrose or Marks & Spencer.

There are three benefits this had over a supermarket dine-in meal though - the food is cooked in small batches, it's delivered to your door and you're supporting a local business.

Service

The delivery driver placed the pies on my doorstep and kept his distance while I collected two bags of goodies. All the food comes already cooked, but cold, in recycled packaging so you could always save a portion for the following day.

Highlight

The pies are the true winners. Hearty, filling and full of flavour, what else could you ask for?

