Five of the best themed brunches in Norfolk
- Credit: The Brunch Club
Norfolk has plenty of themed brunches on offer, from Abba to Italy. Here are five of the best in Norfolk.
Spice Girls Brunch
Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP
When: Dec 4 and 18
Tickets: £35 per person
You may also want to watch:
The Ocean Room is encouraging those coming to the Spice Girls brunch to dress up and sing along to hits like Wannabe, Stop, and 2 Become 1. There are 60 minutes of bottomless drinks, the option of four meals, and entertainment.
Boom: Battle Bar
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 7 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 8 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 9 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
- 10 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD
When: Sunday 12pm to 4pm
Price: £35 per person
Drinks, with a choice of prosecco and beer, are unlimited, as is the food. There are unlimited chicken wings or cauliflower bites, as well as unlimited loaded fries, with a vegan option. It also includes as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as you like.
The Assembly House
Where: Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RQ
When: 9am to 4.30pm
Tickets: £23.95 per person
The Assembly House is always offering different themed afternoon teas, with the current version being Halloween House of Horrors. In the past, they've served afternoon tea based on Narnia, The School of Magic, and Easter. Included is a variety of sandwiches and sweet treats.
Beyoncé Drag Brunch
Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP
When: Nov 6 and 13
Tickets: £40 per person
The Ocean Room is encouraging those coming to the Beyoncé brunch to dress up and sing along to hits like Formation, Irreplaceable, and Crazy In Love. There are 60 minutes of bottomless drinks, the option of four meals, and entertainment.
Eric's Pizza
Where: Drove Orchards, Thornham Rd PE36 6LS
When: Nov 7 and 21, Dec 5 and 19
Tickets: £20
The pizza restaurant has started offering an Italian brunch at its restaurant every other Sunday, serving up authentic Italian dishes alongside unlimited prosecco, cocktails, and mocktails. The food is cooked in their wood-fired ovens.