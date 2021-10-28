Five of the best themed brunches in Norfolk

Published: 4:12 PM October 28, 2021

Beyoncé drag brunch is coming to Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: The Brunch Club

Norfolk has plenty of themed brunches on offer, from Abba to Italy. Here are five of the best in Norfolk.

The Ocean Room is also hosting an Abba-themed brunch - Credit: The Brunch Club

Spice Girls Brunch

Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP

When: Dec 4 and 18

Tickets: £35 per person

You may also want to watch:

The Ocean Room is encouraging those coming to the Spice Girls brunch to dress up and sing along to hits like Wannabe, Stop, and 2 Become 1. There are 60 minutes of bottomless drinks, the option of four meals, and entertainment.

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD

When: Sunday 12pm to 4pm

Price: £35 per person

Drinks, with a choice of prosecco and beer, are unlimited, as is the food. There are unlimited chicken wings or cauliflower bites, as well as unlimited loaded fries, with a vegan option. It also includes as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as you like.

The Autumn Afternoon Tea - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

The Assembly House

Where: Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RQ

When: 9am to 4.30pm

Tickets: £23.95 per person

The Assembly House is always offering different themed afternoon teas, with the current version being Halloween House of Horrors. In the past, they've served afternoon tea based on Narnia, The School of Magic, and Easter. Included is a variety of sandwiches and sweet treats.

Beyoncé drag brunch is coming to Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: The Brunch Club

Beyoncé Drag Brunch

Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP

When: Nov 6 and 13

Tickets: £40 per person

The Ocean Room is encouraging those coming to the Beyoncé brunch to dress up and sing along to hits like Formation, Irreplaceable, and Crazy In Love. There are 60 minutes of bottomless drinks, the option of four meals, and entertainment.

Eric Snaith preparing pizza in The Yurt at Drove Orchards, Thornham, near Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Eric's Pizza

Where: Drove Orchards, Thornham Rd PE36 6LS

When: Nov 7 and 21, Dec 5 and 19

Tickets: £20

The pizza restaurant has started offering an Italian brunch at its restaurant every other Sunday, serving up authentic Italian dishes alongside unlimited prosecco, cocktails, and mocktails. The food is cooked in their wood-fired ovens.