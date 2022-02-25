Roasts at two Norfolk pubs named among best in England

You can't beat a roast dinner with its fluffy Yorkshire puddings and golden roast potatoes and these Norfolk pubs are among the best places to enjoy the Sunday staple.

The Bucks Arms in Aylsham and No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market are both on a list of 52 gastropubs in England offering the best roasts.

It has been compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

The Bucks Arms, located next to the Blickling Estate, dates back to the 17th century and is praised for its "high quality local meats" but also for its "lush veggie option".

No. Twenty9 in idyllic Burnham Market also features and Muddy Stilettos highlights its use of "seasonal, local produce" with meats sourced from Swannington Farm to Fork.

Elsewhere in East Anglia, The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is also on the list.