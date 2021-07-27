The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A north Norfolk restaurant has claimed top spot in the county to go to for a romantic date.
Marmalade's Bistro, on Sheringham's Church Street, came number six in the whole of the UK for couples looking for a romantic meal together according to TripAdvisor.
The travel company TripAdvisor has unveiled its Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards for 2021, which takes into account millions of reviews.
The restaurant specialises in British and European cuisine and visitors to the restaurant noted on TripAdvisor the excellent food and service on offer.
It has been a popular seaside restaurant now for the past 15 years and is popular amongst locals and tourists alike who visit the area.
You may also want to watch:
On the restaurants website, it says evenings provide a warm and relaxed feeling for customers.
The intimate layout is also perfect for some private moments, making Marmalade's the best place in Norfolk for a romantic meal.
Most Read
- 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
- 2 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
- 3 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 4 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
- 5 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
- 6 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
- 7 Cannabis stash worth about £2000 found hidden in home
- 8 'Lost a couple of staff members a day' - how the 'pingdemic' is hitting Norfolk
- 9 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
- 10 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship