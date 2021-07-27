The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed

Published: 7:55 AM July 27, 2021

A north Norfolk restaurant has claimed top spot in the county to go to for a romantic date.

Marmalade's Bistro, on Sheringham's Church Street, came number six in the whole of the UK for couples looking for a romantic meal together according to TripAdvisor.

Marmalade's Bistro in Sheringham has claimed top spot in Norfolk for romantic meals. - Credit: Google Maps

The travel company TripAdvisor has unveiled its Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards for 2021, which takes into account millions of reviews.

The restaurant specialises in British and European cuisine and visitors to the restaurant noted on TripAdvisor the excellent food and service on offer.

It has been a popular seaside restaurant now for the past 15 years and is popular amongst locals and tourists alike who visit the area.

On the restaurants website, it says evenings provide a warm and relaxed feeling for customers.

The intimate layout is also perfect for some private moments, making Marmalade's the best place in Norfolk for a romantic meal.