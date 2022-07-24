News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best real ale pubs to visit in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:45 AM July 24, 2022
The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

In Norfolk, locals and visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding the perfect pint. 

In 2022, real ales remain popular among drinkers due to their freshness and range of flavours.

Here are seven of the best pubs for a real ale in Norfolk.

1. The Kings Arms

The Kings Arms, Martham

The Kings Arms, Martham - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 15 The Green, Martham

The Kings Arms offers a good selection of real ales from Adnams as well as varieties from around the UK.

The pub is known for the quality and taste of its ales and boasts two individual bars and a separate restaurant.

Having been redecorated and revamped while retaining its original character, the pub offers home-cooked food and a range of other beers too.

2. The Angel Inn

Angel Inn

Angel Inn, Larling - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Sallow Lane, Larling

Former 17th-century coaching inn The Angel offers a range of real ales and a variety of different whiskies and gins to choose from.

The traditional pub has a varied menu, which includes ciabattas, homemade steak pie, fillet of cod in a crispy Adnams bitter batter and sirloin steak. 

3. The Murderers

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Where: 2-8 Timber Hill, Norwich

Dating back to 1530, The Murderers is one of the last family-owned pubs in Norwich city centre which has been kept in its traditional state.

The pub, which has won several awards and featured in the Good Beer Guide, is highly regarded for its real ale offering.

4. The Lion Inn

The Lion Inn, Thurne

The Lion Inn, Thurne - Credit: Google Maps

Where: The Street, Thurne

Having been recently refurbished, The Lion Inn offers an extensive range of drinks including up to six real ales.

The East Norfolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year 2019 keeps its beers fresh and current.

The pub also has 40 boat mooring spots, which makes it an ideal stopping point on a trip along the Norfolk Broads.

5. Old Kings Head

The Old Kings Head, Brockdish

The Old Kings Head, Brockdish - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 50 The Street, Brockdish

The Old Kings Head offers regular casks such as Adnams Broadside, Southwold Bitter and Wolf Golden Jackal.

The 16th-century inn has a large selection of food choices such as pizzas and pasta, which are popular among guests.

6. Hop In

Our Town - North Walsham. The Hop In, one of the new businesses in town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Our Town - North Walsham. The Hop In, one of the new businesses in town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: 2 Market Street, North Walsham

The Hop In is one of a small number of micro-pubs in Norfolk and has a rotating range of real ales which are primarily from local breweries.

The pub was awarded Rural Pub of the Year and overall Pub of the Year by Norwich and District CAMRA in 2020.

7. Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar

Tombstone Saloon Bar

Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar - Credit: James Weeds

Where: 6 George Street, Great Yarmouth

The award-winning Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar specialises in real ale and cider - offering 10 changing beers at any one time.

The pub, which can be found in Great Yarmouth, is styled as an old western and is family and dog-friendly.

