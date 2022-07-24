7 of the best real ale pubs to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Steve Adams
In Norfolk, locals and visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding the perfect pint.
In 2022, real ales remain popular among drinkers due to their freshness and range of flavours.
Here are seven of the best pubs for a real ale in Norfolk.
1. The Kings Arms
Where: 15 The Green, Martham
The Kings Arms offers a good selection of real ales from Adnams as well as varieties from around the UK.
The pub is known for the quality and taste of its ales and boasts two individual bars and a separate restaurant.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
- 2 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
- 3 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
- 4 Patrols continuing after anti-social behaviour at nature reserve
- 5 'A rough night': Village picking up the pieces after blaze destroys homes
- 6 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
- 7 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where fire destroyed homes
- 8 Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
- 9 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
- 10 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion
Having been redecorated and revamped while retaining its original character, the pub offers home-cooked food and a range of other beers too.
2. The Angel Inn
Where: Sallow Lane, Larling
Former 17th-century coaching inn The Angel offers a range of real ales and a variety of different whiskies and gins to choose from.
The traditional pub has a varied menu, which includes ciabattas, homemade steak pie, fillet of cod in a crispy Adnams bitter batter and sirloin steak.
3. The Murderers
Where: 2-8 Timber Hill, Norwich
Dating back to 1530, The Murderers is one of the last family-owned pubs in Norwich city centre which has been kept in its traditional state.
The pub, which has won several awards and featured in the Good Beer Guide, is highly regarded for its real ale offering.
4. The Lion Inn
Where: The Street, Thurne
Having been recently refurbished, The Lion Inn offers an extensive range of drinks including up to six real ales.
The East Norfolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year 2019 keeps its beers fresh and current.
The pub also has 40 boat mooring spots, which makes it an ideal stopping point on a trip along the Norfolk Broads.
5. Old Kings Head
Where: 50 The Street, Brockdish
The Old Kings Head offers regular casks such as Adnams Broadside, Southwold Bitter and Wolf Golden Jackal.
The 16th-century inn has a large selection of food choices such as pizzas and pasta, which are popular among guests.
6. Hop In
Where: 2 Market Street, North Walsham
The Hop In is one of a small number of micro-pubs in Norfolk and has a rotating range of real ales which are primarily from local breweries.
The pub was awarded Rural Pub of the Year and overall Pub of the Year by Norwich and District CAMRA in 2020.
7. Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar
Where: 6 George Street, Great Yarmouth
The award-winning Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar specialises in real ale and cider - offering 10 changing beers at any one time.
The pub, which can be found in Great Yarmouth, is styled as an old western and is family and dog-friendly.