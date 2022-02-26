5 of the best north Norfolk pubs to visit for food

The Three Horseshoes in Briston is one of the north Norfolk pubs known for its food. - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

North Norfolk is known across the UK for its fantastic chefs and unrivalled produce, with these places taking pub grub to the next level.

The Black Boys pub in Aylsham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

1. The Black Boys, Aylsham

Located in the heart of the market town, The Black Boys utilises local produce in its menu with everything from baked cod, smoked haddock and salmon fish pie to sticky sweet chilli marinated beef on stir fry egg noodles.

It is also a B&B and is run by Colchester Inns, which is also behind the Recruiting Sergeant in Horstead and The Rising Sun in Coltishall.

The Wiveton Bell is famous for its soufflés. - Credit: Archant

2. Wiveton Bell, Wiveton

This award-winning gastropub, which also boasts six luxury rooms, features in the 2022 Michelin Guide and earned a Bib Gourmand award for 'good quality, good value cooking'.

Alongside its lunch and dinner menu, you can also enjoy three courses for £30, with mains including pan fried Skrei cod and winter squash risotto.

Stuart and Simone Tattersall with owner Ivor Braka, at the Gunton Arms. - Credit: Archant

3. The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market

The Gunton Arms is located in an extensive deer park and the chef cooks meats, including the local venison, over a large open fire in the Elk Room.

Also on offer is seafood, mussels and Cromer crab from local fishermen, with bedrooms and an impressive art collection too.

4. The Orange Tree, Thornham

The Orange Tree is an award-winning dining pub with 17 en-suite bedrooms, including seven in the luxurious Manor Lodge.

Alongside pub classics, there are a range of signature dishes and it boasts a lovely beer garden for the summer.

5. The Three Horseshoes, Briston

Expect great food, local ales and cosy lodgings at this charming north Norfolk pub.

Recent specials have included coronation pheasant terrine and Norfolk clam linguine and there is a grill menu with options such as Graves lamb leg steak with confit garlic and mint marinade and harissa chicken breast.