16 of Norfolk's best pubs chosen by EDP reporters

Published: 12:00 PM June 26, 2021

Paul Hodgson owner of the Tombstone Brewery in Great Yarmouth at his brewery. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

From micro-breweries to gastro-pubs Norfolk has plenty of choice when you’re looking for a cold one.

Journalists at the EDP live and work across the county and have plenty of knowledge of the best pubs.

Here are 16 of their top picks and why you should visit:

Tombstone Brewery, George Street, Great Yarmouth

The Tombstone Brewery, George Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

The Tombstone is a micro-brewery which specialises in real ales and is located on George Street in Great Yarmouth.

This was a top pick for trainee reporter James Weeds. He said: “I am a fan of the Tombstone in Great Yarmouth.

“They have a great selection of real ales and ciders - even winning CAMRA's pub of the year and cider pub of the year 2020.

“Paul is a friendly landlord, and the pub has a nice, relaxed atmosphere by the banks of the River Yare.

“I also can't wait for the pizza restaurant to open next door. It will be a one-stop shop on a night out.”

You can visit its website here, http://www.tombstonebrewery.co.uk/ .

The Eagle, Newmarket Road, Norwich

The Eagle, Newmarket Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

The Eagle, on Newmarket Road in Norwich, was chosen by the EDP''s “What’s On” editor Lousia Balwin.

The pub includes a large beer garden and it is dog friendly with ample parking.

She said: “My favourite pub in Norwich is The Eagle in Newmarket Road, which I hadn't ever visited until earlier this year, despite living in the Golden Triangle, and it is a real gem.

“There is a great selection of beers and lovely gins too, my tipple of choice, and the food is excellent, especially the Sunday roasts.

“The beer garden is huge and the patio is undercover with heaters for rainy days.”

You can visit its website here, https://theeaglepub.co.uk/ .

The White Horse Inn, Neatishead

The White Horse Inn, Neatishead. - Credit: Google Maps

The White Horse Inn is a real ale pub on the Norfolk Broads.

It won Norwich CAMRA rural pub of the year 2016 and is home of the Neatishead Brewing Co and Pell & Co Gin.

Autumn Lewis, Social Media Lead at Archant, chose it as her favourite.

“They do wonderful craft beers and great vegan options,” she said. “It has a really warm comforting vibe especially in the winter when they have their log burner on.

“I recently went with my partner after a dog walk and they're really dog-friendly and looked after my dog so well! They provided water for him and lots of treats.”

You can visit its website here, http://www.thewhitehorseinnneatishead.com/home.

Fat Cat, West End Street, Norwich

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Fat Cat, on West End Street, is a traditional real ale pub and the winner of CAMRA national pub of the year in 1998 and 2004.

It was also awarded “Beer Pub of the Year” by the Good Pub Guide ten times, including in 2020.

David Hannant, Norwich specialist reporter, said: “With its embarrassment of awards over the years, the Fat Cat on West End Street in Norwich perhaps isn't the most imaginative of choices.

“However, as a beer-lover it very much is a case of "look-no-further".

“You always get a warm welcome and will never be short of drinks to choose from, whether you like cask or keg.

"With four sites across Norwich, Colin has built a bit of a mini empire and all four are as good as each other - hats off to the Cat!”

Its website is here, https://www.fatcatpub.co.uk/.

The Dun Cow, Purdy Street, Salthouse

The Dun Cow in Swainsthorpe. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Perched on the edge of the Salthouse Marshes with breathtaking views, the Dun Cow is a top-notch north Norfolk pub, says Archive Editor Ben Craske.

“Just off the Coast Road between Blakeney and Weybourne it is ideal if you're having a day trip to north Norfolk and need a place to refuel and rehydrate.

“Indoors there's a lovely ambience with a welcoming wood burner, exposed brick and wooden beams. Outside there are several wooden tables that overlook the marsh towards the dunes.

“For your main eats, the menu is divided into small and large dishes featuring fresh local ingredients in a very reasonable - for the portions and location - £10-20 range.

“The Cullen Skink small dish is particularly delicious and in visits in days gone by the specials menu has offered some cracking choices. There's a solid range of gins and real ales available for those who fancy a tipple.”

You can visit their website here, https://www.salthouseduncow.com/.

Adam & Eve, Bishopgate, Norwich

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The Adam and Eve pub is located on Bishopgate, close to Norwich Cathedral and Norwich Crown Court.

It is widely claimed to be the oldest pub in the city, with the earliest known reference made in 1249

Taylor Brammer, digital lead for Suffolk, said: “I love that it's the oldest pub in the city, the history behind it and how small and quirky it is.

“When you use the toilet there's a poster on the back of the door advertising ghost tours, so not your average pub.”

You can visit its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/theadamandevenorwich/

Belgian Monk, Pottergate, Norwich

The Belgian Monk on Pottergate in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The Belgian Monk is a popular city-centre pub and restaurant located on Pottergate.

Lauren Cope, Norwich’s chief reporter, said: “Whether I'm after a good meal or a drink in the sun, the Belgian Monk is usually the top of my list.

“It's relaxed, welcoming and is perfect for either a quick lunch or a special meal out.

“Order a bowl of its steaming mussels and mop up the sauce with chips and a hunk of bread. Or, if you're after a carb fix, go for the tartiflette - a dish made with potatoes, cheese and bacon.

“Whatever you have, wash it down with one of the pub's many Belgian beers.

“Or, as the summer continues, meet up with friends in its beer garden to enjoy a cherry beer in the sun.”

You can visit its website here, http://www.thebelgianmonk.com/.

The Coach and Horses, Thorpe Road, Norwich

The Coach and Horses on Thorpe Road. - Credit: GoogleMaps

The Coach and Horses in Thorpe Road is a guaranteed good visit, says business correspondent Eleanor Pringle.

“Beer and ale lovers can find something unique courtesy of the adjoining Chalk Hill Brewery, and the team also has a good range of wines and spirits.

“The menu has plenty of options for customers looking for something vegan or gluten-free. The food quality is great and the portions are massive.

“I particularly recommend heading here if you’re watching sports as there’s always a buzzing, friendly atmosphere inside or in the gazebo out the front.

“Get there early though – I'm not alone in being a fan of this pub and you may end up gathered around the sauce table if you can’t secure a seat.”

You can visit its website here, http://www.thecoachthorperoad.co.uk/.

The Boars, Spooner Row, near Wymondham

The Boars in Spooner Row. - Credit: Matthew Usher Photography.

The Boars in Spooner Row has everything you could wish for in a pub, says Norfolk’s south reporter Thomas Chapman.

“First of all, the 17th century building looks brilliant, with greenery weaving around the windows and front door.

“On a summer's day it's well worth sitting outside in the beautiful beer garden and there are heaters if it's a little bit chilly.

“At the back of the pub you'll find the main dining room, a really pleasant place to sit with its French-influenced decor.

“Food-wise you're looking at pub classics and a great selection of burgers - all delicious. Before your main it's well worth getting a sharing plate of four starters, ideal for groups of four.

“If you're just stopping by for a drink, The Boars offers an impressive range of craft beers and fine wines. Friendly and helpful staff are always on hand to assist you with your choice.”

You can visit its website here, https://www.theboars.co.uk/ .

The Plasterers Arms, Cowgate, Norwich

The Plasterers Arms, Cowgate, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Steve Downes, editor specialist, said: “We're spoilt for choice in Norwich, but this is a winner by a short beard

“As a lone wolf, I like that I can sit quietly and read a book or newspaper with a coffee or a pint - or an amazing Sunday breakfast.

“It's also great for an afternoon session, with football on the TVs, which don't dominate the rooms.

“Then there's the beer. Fantastic ales on cask or keg, and countless crazy cans of craft brews in the fridges.

“It's off the beaten track, but worth finding.”

You can visit their website here, https://theplasterersarms.co.uk/.

The Earle Arms, Heydon

The Earle Arms at Heydon. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“Tucked away in the middle of the quaint north Norfolk village of Heydon, is the tiny, yet absolutely delightful, little pub and restaurant The Earle Arms,” said community life correspondent Donna-Louise Bishop.

“With views out onto the green, which sides with the church, visitors can enjoy a peaceful drink directly outside the pub, or even on the green itself, taking in the view and watching the world go by.

“It is nestled just outside of Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham, and is worth a visit if you’ve never been.

“The inside is quirky, filled with stuffed animals and horse racing memorabilia, while the building itself shares a rich heritage of cottage beams and open fireplaces.

“They serve up a delicious and plentiful roast dinner here – as well as other culinary delights - and also have some exciting drinks on offer, such as homemade plum cider, which chef Jamie Oliver is said to have enjoyed.”

You can visit its website here, https://earlearms.vpweb.co.uk/.

Louis Marchesi, Tombland, Norwich

The Louis Marchesi pub. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Louise Marchesi is your traditional old-fashioned British pub.

Noah Vickers, trainee reporter, said: “I've been to barely any pubs in my time in Norfolk because they've been mostly closed. But I had a lovely time at the Louis Marchesi several months back though.

“Just opposite Norwich's iconic cathedral, you couldn't ask for a better location than the Louis Marchesi.

“Rich with atmosphere, its historic building has charming nooks in which to gossip with friends late into the evening, as well as comfy sofas set around a roaring fire on colder nights.

“There's a fantastic range of drinks on offer, from prosecco to IPA, and an eclectic selection of meals, from lamb rump steaks to halloumi & mushroom burgers.

“If you have friends visiting Norwich, the pub is the perfect place to take them after a circuit of the city's stunning medieval quarter via Elm Hill, Tombland, and the cathedral.”

Nelson Head, Horsey

Nelson Head, Horsey - Credit: Archant

“Driving through the tiny village of Horsey you don’t even catch a glimpse of this warmly red-brick pub tucked away down a lane beyond which is just a track leading through marshes to the sea at Horsey Gap,” said education correspondence Simon Parkin.

“It might not be the fanciest place, the interior is more quirky knick-knacks rather than designer decor, but it's a tucked away, easy to miss hidden gem.

“A good range of beers, some proper ciders and decent sensibly priced food from sandwiches to daily specials, including often some excellent fish and chips.

“There is a huge beer garden in the field opposite for the summer, though it's nothing fancy so don’t expect masses of play equipment for the children. While in winter they always have a roaring log fire.

“Perfect to warm your bones after a seal-spotting coastal walk, or inland to Horsey Mere and the National Trust windpump. They are very dog friendly too, though they have to be on leads in the bar.”

You can visit its website here, http://thenelsonhead.com/.

The Ferry House, Surlingham

The Ferry House in Surlingham. - Credit: Google Maps

Dan Grimmer, public affairs correspondent, said: “A wonderful spot, right next to the River Yare, about seven miles out of Norwich, perfect for a drink outside on a summer evening.

“The Ferry House also serves up good food, including fish and chips, while cooked breakfasts are available in the mornings.

“The staff are friendly, dogs are welcome and, should you fancy a stroll afterwards, then the RSPB Surlingham Church Marsh Nature Reserve is right next door, offering a pleasant circular walk.”

You can visit its website here, https://surlinghamferry.co.uk/.

The Cock, Attleborough

The Cock Public House in Attleborough. - Credit: Google Maps

Situated on the main street in the market town, this local pub focuses on good beer and good company, said Jessica Long audience development manager.

“It only takes a couple of visits before you start to recognise the locals and to strike up conversation with them. I've taken many friends who are new to the area to The Cock and they have all been struck by the unique atmosphere and banter between the locals.

“You won't find any food being served in the pub, other than the occasional cheese toastie and snacks when the football and rugby is on, and there is always a fight over what to put on the jukebox.

“Recently the beer garden has been refurbished with plenty of inviting seating and a mixture of areas undercover and in the sun. An all-around great traditional pub.”

The White Horse, Trowse

The White Horse at Trowse. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The White Horse is a family run pub on the southern edge of Norwich which has been a vital support for villagers during the pandemic.

Neil Didsbury, visual specialist at the EDP, said: “During lockdown they opened up a village shop in their function room when our village store closed.

“They have fresh fruit and vegetables, they get bread source deliveries at the weekend and sell brownies from another lady in the village.

“Pam, the landlady, bakes pies and sausage rolls. She sells plants and compost and she has got a little freezer for ice lollies.

“They are hoping to start using their function room again for parties but have kept the village shop going in a little room at the front of the pub.

“I think the council have given them a licence until September.

“I have seen Pam delivering groceries to elderly people and giving them a lift home in her car if it's raining. They have been a lifeline to many this past year and well supported by the villagers.”

You can visit its website here, https://whitehorsetrowse.co.uk/.