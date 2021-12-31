News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 of the best places we ate at in Norfolk in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM December 31, 2021
An Iberico pork loin noodle dish and Gressingham duck legs with chips and salad from The Recruiting Sergeant.

The Recruiting Sergeant in Horstead is one of the best places our food reviewers visited in Norfolk in 2021. - Credit: James Randle

From a popular tea room to an award-winning gastropub, these are the best places our Eastern Daily Press food reviewers visited in Norfolk in 2021. 

1. The Kings Arms, Reepham

The food at the Kings Arms in Reepham was delicious.

The food at the Kings Arms in Reepham was delicious. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson said: "I’ve been to a fair number of pubs for a meal over the past few years of doing food reviews and the Kings Arms is without a doubt up there with the very best of them.

"This is a pub I’d return to, to sample more of the menu.

"I enjoyed the entire meal, the ambiance, service and attention to detail."

2. Heydon Village Tea Room, Heydon

An afternoon tea from Heydon Tea Rooms and pictured is the sandwiches

An afternoon tea from Heydon Tea Rooms - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Donna-Louise Bishop said: "Whatever you fancy, even if it’s just a quick cuppa and a cake, this is a must-visit place.

"Heydon is beautiful but this tea room is one of the many places in this tiny village which adds to the character of the place. And the food is perfection."

3. The White Swan, Great Yarmouth

The White Swan Great Yarmouth

The pan fried halibut at The White Swan in Great Yarmouth was perfect according to our reviewer, with everything perfectly cooked and generously sized. - Credit: Liz Coates

Liz Coates said: "Absolutely delicious and cooked to perfection.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  2. 2 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
  3. 3 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
  1. 4 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  2. 5 45 mile A47 diversion set to return
  3. 6 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
  4. 7 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  5. 8 Hospitals face anxious wait as Covid hits record rates across Norfolk
  6. 9 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  7. 10 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed

"The pan fried halibut pretty much had me welling up.

"Unpretentious and genuine seafood cuisine by the river."

4.  Shish Go, Norwich

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich.

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Lauren Fitchett said: "Shish Go, in Plumstead Road, cooks over coals, serving smoky, grilled meat and fish kebabs with fresh salads, bread and sauces.

"Dishes were light but big on flavour - and it was nice to enjoy a takeaway which was a treat, but didn't require a nap after.

"A brilliant discovery which I've gone back to since. Try the sigara boregi - delicate fried feta and spinach rolls."

5. The Recruiting Sergeant, Horstead

Char Siu glazed Iberico pork loin chop with crispy wontons, fried greens and chow mein noodles. 

Char Siu glazed Iberico pork loin chop with crispy wontons, fried greens and chow mein noodles. - Credit: James Randle

Louisa Baldwin said: "A warm welcome is guaranteed at this charming village pub, with a spacious beer garden to unwind in over the summer months.

"It takes traditional pub grub up a level with a focus on local produce.

"My main was Char Siu glazed Iberico pork loin chop with crispy wontons, fried greens and chow mein noodles and it was a delight." 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
car flipped on coast road near warham, norfolk

Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus

New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon