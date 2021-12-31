5 of the best places we ate at in Norfolk in 2021

The Recruiting Sergeant in Horstead is one of the best places our food reviewers visited in Norfolk in 2021. - Credit: James Randle

From a popular tea room to an award-winning gastropub, these are the best places our Eastern Daily Press food reviewers visited in Norfolk in 2021.

1. The Kings Arms, Reepham

The food at the Kings Arms in Reepham was delicious. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson said: "I’ve been to a fair number of pubs for a meal over the past few years of doing food reviews and the Kings Arms is without a doubt up there with the very best of them.

"This is a pub I’d return to, to sample more of the menu.

"I enjoyed the entire meal, the ambiance, service and attention to detail."

2. Heydon Village Tea Room, Heydon

An afternoon tea from Heydon Tea Rooms - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Donna-Louise Bishop said: "Whatever you fancy, even if it’s just a quick cuppa and a cake, this is a must-visit place.

"Heydon is beautiful but this tea room is one of the many places in this tiny village which adds to the character of the place. And the food is perfection."

3. The White Swan, Great Yarmouth

The pan fried halibut at The White Swan in Great Yarmouth was perfect according to our reviewer, with everything perfectly cooked and generously sized. - Credit: Liz Coates

Liz Coates said: "Absolutely delicious and cooked to perfection.

"The pan fried halibut pretty much had me welling up.

"Unpretentious and genuine seafood cuisine by the river."

4. Shish Go, Norwich

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Lauren Fitchett said: "Shish Go, in Plumstead Road, cooks over coals, serving smoky, grilled meat and fish kebabs with fresh salads, bread and sauces.

"Dishes were light but big on flavour - and it was nice to enjoy a takeaway which was a treat, but didn't require a nap after.

"A brilliant discovery which I've gone back to since. Try the sigara boregi - delicate fried feta and spinach rolls."

5. The Recruiting Sergeant, Horstead

Char Siu glazed Iberico pork loin chop with crispy wontons, fried greens and chow mein noodles. - Credit: James Randle

Louisa Baldwin said: "A warm welcome is guaranteed at this charming village pub, with a spacious beer garden to unwind in over the summer months.

"It takes traditional pub grub up a level with a focus on local produce.

"My main was Char Siu glazed Iberico pork loin chop with crispy wontons, fried greens and chow mein noodles and it was a delight."