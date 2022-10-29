7 of the best places to get pizza in Norfolk according to our readers
Whether you like a classic Margherita or something more adventurous, there are lots of great places in Norfolk to grab a slice of pizza.
Here are seven of the best places to get pizza in Norfolk, according to our readers.
1. Brick
Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND
When: 12noon to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday
Enjoy a slice overlooking Norwich Market at this popular hole-in-the-wall spot.
It serves 15 types of pizza including the Carbonara, offering a cream base topped with guanciale, and the Manca, with poached pears and gorgonzola with honey.
Brick also offers delivery from the restaurant and frozen options which are available online and stocked in farm shops and delis.
2. Yellow Door Eats
Where: 24 St David's Road, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DH
When: 4pm to 8pm Friday and Saturday
This horse box pizza company does pop-ups across the county making Neopolitan-style pizzas.
There is a changing menu with flavours such as nduja with goat's cheese and honey or grilled artichoke with tender stem broccoli and sundried tomato.
Yellow Door Eats is available for collection and delivery as well as for private events.
Its latest locations can be found on its social media.
3. Luca Pizza
Where: Residencies at The Trafford Arms (Tuesday), The Leopard (Thursday) and The Warwick (Friday)
When: 5pm to 8pm, 9.30pm and 9pm respectively
With an Italian heritage, Luca serves up hand-stretched pizzas all with fior di latte mozzarella.
The changing menu has well-loved classics like Margherita and pepperoni as well as more adventurous flavours such as goat's cheese and prosciutto or slow-cooked beef ragu.
This mobile pizza business does pop-ups across Norwich as well as private events and its latest locations can be found on its social media.
4. Stubby's Pizza
Where: 41 High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8DS
When: 12noon to 2pm and 4pm to 8.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, until 9pm on Friday and Saturday
This family-run pizzeria promises unusual flavours to blow your mind such as black pudding with pancetta or blue cheese and chorizo.
Each is hand-stretched and made to order
The coastal spot also offers takeaway and a constantly changing menu. Lunch is walk-in only but booking is strongly advised for the evening.
5. Pizza Canvas
Where: 57 Middletons Lane, Norwich, NR6 5NQ
When: 3pm to 9pm Wednesday to Monday
A spot where you can build your own pizza, Canvas gives you free rein with 25 mix-and-match topping options including sauces, cheeses, meats and vegetables.
Though it is based in Hellesdon, the business is mobile.
6. Monzu
Where: Caravan Club in Ludham (Thursday and Saturday), Broads Tours in Wroxham (Friday)
When: 5pm to 7.45pm and 8pm respectively
This horse box, which does both pop-ups and private events, is based in north Norfolk with regular appearances in Ludham and Wroxham.
It offers 10 types of pizza with toppings including serrano ham and chestnut mushrooms, anchovy and olives, and vegan mozzarella and red onion.
There is also the option to add extra toppings such as charcuterie and vegetables.
7. Rising Sun
Where: 28 Wroxham Road, Coltishall, Norwich, NR12 7EA
When: 12noon to 8pm Monday to Saturday, until 7pm Sunday
This busy riverside pub serves traditional Neopolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven alongside the rest of its menu.
There are 16 pizzas on offer with toppings including smoked salmon and prawns on the frutti di mare, pulled pork and barbeque sauce, and Genovese green pesto with chicken.