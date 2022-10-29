7 of the best places to get pizza in Norfolk according to our readers

Here are the best pizzas in Norfolk according to our readers - including Luca Pizza - Credit: Gina Manning

Whether you like a classic Margherita or something more adventurous, there are lots of great places in Norfolk to grab a slice of pizza.

Here are seven of the best places to get pizza in Norfolk, according to our readers.

1. Brick

Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

When: 12noon to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday

Enjoy a slice overlooking Norwich Market at this popular hole-in-the-wall spot.

It serves 15 types of pizza including the Carbonara, offering a cream base topped with guanciale, and the Manca, with poached pears and gorgonzola with honey.

Brick also offers delivery from the restaurant and frozen options which are available online and stocked in farm shops and delis.

2. Yellow Door Eats

Where: 24 St David's Road, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DH

When: 4pm to 8pm Friday and Saturday

This horse box pizza company does pop-ups across the county making Neopolitan-style pizzas.

There is a changing menu with flavours such as nduja with goat's cheese and honey or grilled artichoke with tender stem broccoli and sundried tomato.

Yellow Door Eats is available for collection and delivery as well as for private events.

Its latest locations can be found on its social media.

3. Luca Pizza

Where: Residencies at The Trafford Arms (Tuesday), The Leopard (Thursday) and The Warwick (Friday)

When: 5pm to 8pm, 9.30pm and 9pm respectively

With an Italian heritage, Luca serves up hand-stretched pizzas all with fior di latte mozzarella.

The changing menu has well-loved classics like Margherita and pepperoni as well as more adventurous flavours such as goat's cheese and prosciutto or slow-cooked beef ragu.

This mobile pizza business does pop-ups across Norwich as well as private events and its latest locations can be found on its social media.

4. Stubby's Pizza

Where: 41 High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8DS

When: 12noon to 2pm and 4pm to 8.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, until 9pm on Friday and Saturday

This family-run pizzeria promises unusual flavours to blow your mind such as black pudding with pancetta or blue cheese and chorizo.

Each is hand-stretched and made to order

The coastal spot also offers takeaway and a constantly changing menu. Lunch is walk-in only but booking is strongly advised for the evening.

5. Pizza Canvas

Where: 57 Middletons Lane, Norwich, NR6 5NQ

When: 3pm to 9pm Wednesday to Monday

A spot where you can build your own pizza, Canvas gives you free rein with 25 mix-and-match topping options including sauces, cheeses, meats and vegetables.

Though it is based in Hellesdon, the business is mobile.

6. Monzu

Where: Caravan Club in Ludham (Thursday and Saturday), Broads Tours in Wroxham (Friday)

When: 5pm to 7.45pm and 8pm respectively

This horse box, which does both pop-ups and private events, is based in north Norfolk with regular appearances in Ludham and Wroxham.

It offers 10 types of pizza with toppings including serrano ham and chestnut mushrooms, anchovy and olives, and vegan mozzarella and red onion.

There is also the option to add extra toppings such as charcuterie and vegetables.

7. Rising Sun

Where: 28 Wroxham Road, Coltishall, Norwich, NR12 7EA

When: 12noon to 8pm Monday to Saturday, until 7pm Sunday

This busy riverside pub serves traditional Neopolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven alongside the rest of its menu.

There are 16 pizzas on offer with toppings including smoked salmon and prawns on the frutti di mare, pulled pork and barbeque sauce, and Genovese green pesto with chicken.