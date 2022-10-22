News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:53 PM October 22, 2022
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub in Norwich. - Credit: Jess Coppins

From a long-standing watering hole to a newly-refurbished watermill, two Norfolk pubs have been named among the best places to drink at in the UK.

Both The Fat Cat in Norwich and Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham were runners up in the drinking category at the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022.

The ceremony was held in London earlier this month, with famous cook and joint Norwich City FC majority shareholder Delia Smith winning the icon award too.  

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, boasts idyllic riverside views. 

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, boasts idyllic riverside views. - Credit: Archant

While the winner of the best place to drink category was Ginger Viking in the Dorset market town of Blandford Forum, the runners-up have now been announced. 

The CAMRA award-winning Fat Cat in the city's West End Street offers more than 30 real ales and a strong cider selection. 

It was established in December 1991 by Colin and Marjie Keatley.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Sculthorpe Mill was reopened by sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton last summer and it has made a big impression, also featuring in The Michelin Guide 2022. 

The pub is praised for its "local brews" and "extensive beer garden", with the front looking out onto the River Wensum. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

