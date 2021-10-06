7 of the best places to get pizza in Norfolk picked by readers

Published: 2:45 PM October 6, 2021

Whether your favourite is a classic cheesy margarita or even the controversial ham and pineapple, pizza-lovers in Norfolk are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to order from.

Here are some of the best places to get pizza according to Eastern Daily Press readers.

1. Pizza Roma, mobile pizza business

Where: Bawdeswell and various locations

Pizza by Pizza Roma. - Credit: Pizza Roma

City-goers have plenty of pizza delivery and dine-in options to choose from but if you live out in a more rural part of the county your choices are limited.

This is why Julia Kirby, from Bawdeswell, was inspired to set up Pizza Roma, a mobile pizza business which brings “delicious” hand stretched pizzas to Norfolk villages.

Julia Kirby with her chidren Cameron and Bonnie at the Pizza Roma van. - Credit: Pizza Roma

The menu includes Neapolitan with mozzarella and pesto, Milano with Italian salami and tomato, a vegetarian pizza and specials.

For more information and to find out when the business might be in your area visit the Pizza Roma’s website.

2. Yellow Door Eats

Where: St Davids Road, Hethersett

Pizza by Yellow Door Eats in Hethersett. - Credit: Yellow Door Eats

Yellow Door Eats, which offers woodfired pizzas and make-your-own pizza kits, is another favourite chosen by our readers.

On its website it states: “Our pizza kits contain 48 hour proofed dough and all you need for Neapolitan style pizzas to prepare at home.”

It includes San Marzano tomatoes, Italian Fior di latte mozzarella and Grana Padano cheese from northern Italy, as well as fresh basil leaves and flour for stretching your dough ball.

The business, which is based in Hethersett, also delivers its own woodfired pizzas on Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm until 8pm.

For more information visit Yellow Door Eats Facebook page here.

3. Luca Pizza, mobile pizza business

Where: Various locations - see website

Luca Pizza is a Norfolk mobile business serving “the freshest” wood fired oven pizzas at events across the county. It is an independent family-owned business built within a 1970s vintage horse box. - Credit: Luca Pizza

Luca Pizza is another Norfolk mobile business serving “the freshest” woodfired oven pizzas at events across the county.

It is an independent family-owned business built within a 1970s vintage horse box.

Boasting an Italian heritage and many years' experience in the food industry, the family say they have created “the perfect pizza” using hand stretched homemade dough recipe, Fior di latte cheese, signature tomato sauce and the Italian ingredients.

Pizza by Luca Pizza - a mobile pizza business. - Credit: Luca Pizza

The sample menu includes pizzas such as 'The Don', with Italian sausage, salami Milano, onion and black olives and 'Eden' with sundried tomatoes, mixed peppers, onion and black olives.

Luca Pizza can be found at a few Norwich venues with a weekly pizza pop up. To find out more visit its website.

4. Brick Pizza

Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich

Brick Pizza in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Brick Pizza, located in Market Place, has established itself as one of the most-loved pizza spots in Norwich.

It keeps it relatively traditional with its toppings, such as ham and mushroom, margherita and roasted vegetables.

On its website it states: “Our pizza is made from slow-rising dough and is baked in a wood-burning brick oven. Italian overs with Italian ingredients combined, makes the best pizza you have ever tasted”.

Vegan options are also available and its frozen pizza range has helped the business branch out in recent years.

For more information visit its website.

5. Dough at Deer

Where: The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road, Norwich

The Stanford Arms landlord, Dominic Burke, second right, with the Dough at Deer Pizza Company team, from left, Kayla Standley, Jeff Taylor, and Billie McCourt, ready to open at the Lowestoft pub. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dough at Deer launched earlier this year and has been a huge hit with pizza-lovers in the city.

The business was started by couple Jeff and Stacey Taylor in January at The Reindeer pub in Dereham Road.

After proving very popular, the 'Dough at' brand has also expanded into The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft and Ampersand Brew Co pub The Cap in Harleston, where it will be from October 8.

The pizzas are all made using homemade dough and as well as traditional toppings including salami and a margherita.

For more information visit its Facebook page.

6. Frankie and Joey’s, mobile pizza business

Where: Reedham and for hire at events

With a passion for local flavours and great Italian tastes, Frankie & Joey’s pizza van promises to deliver a “taste sensation” – which is probably why this was among the top choices picked by our readers.

On its website it states: “Featuring our homemade dough and tomato sauce, all our pizzas are generously topped with locally sourced ingredients.”

Its menu includes the 'Cheese Please', 'Garlicky Chicken', 'The Carnivore' and 'V-Edgy'.

Frankie and Joey’s delivers to Reedham, Freethorpe and surrounding villages and is available to hire for events. You can visit the businesses Facebook page.

7. Monzu, mobile pizza business

Where: Horning and various locations. It is also for hire

Darren and Claire Cameron from Horning launched their Monzu Wood Fired Pizza food van last year. - Credit: Supplied by the Camerons

Monzu is a woodfired pizza van which specialises in Neapolitan handmade pizza using “high quality local and Italian ingredients”.

The business trades on Tuesday and Thursdays at Ludham Caravan Club, Fridays at Hoveton Village Hall and Saturdays at various locations.

It is owned by Darren and Claire Cameron a husband-and-wife team who live in Horning.

On its Facebook page, they write: “We use a combination of quality Italian, seasonal and locally sourced produce because Neapolitan pizza is all about beautiful flavours and simplicity.”

For more information visit its website.